United Airlines' new rule could make people miss their flights

If you aren’t checking bags, you’re going to need to start showing up to the airport a little earlier if you’re flying United Airlines.

That’s because the airline announced that starting June 3, customers with carry-on bags only will have to check in at least 45 minutes before their flight takes off.

United used to give passengers without checked bags a deadline of 30 minutes before departure to check-in, but held people with checked bags to the 45 minute deadline.

United said in an email that the policy shift “brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines.”

The new policy won’t change much for many passengers since the popular online check-in system allows them to check in a day before their flight and has reduced the amount of people who check in for a flight at the airport.

For comparison, American Airlines (AAL) requires customers to check-in 45 minutes before departure, Alaska Airlines (ALK) requires it 50 minutes before, and Delta (DAL) says those not checking bags have to check in 30 minutes before departure.

So if you’re running late to your next United flight, make sure you download the app on your way and check-in before it’s too late.