Search
Free Newsletters
Editions
Home
Latest
Business News
Money & Markets
Tech & Innovation
A.I.
Lifestyle
Leadership
✉️ Emails
🎧 Podcasts
CEOs are getting more confident about the economy — with a catch
By
Michael Barclay
OpenAI says it's making $10 billion in annual recurring revenue as ChatGPT grows
By
Michael Barclay
Duolingo's CEO says workers need a 'mind shift' about AI
By
Shannon Carroll
Chipotle is dropping its first new dip in 5 years — and it's got a ranch twist
By
Michael Barclay
Amazon will invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand AI services
By
Ben Kesslen
Tesla's make-or-break robotaxi moment is here. Can Elon Musk deliver?
By
Shannon Carroll
Pfizer and other drug companies make 'no commitments' to the White House on lower drug prices
By
Michael Barclay
Jensen Huang gets compared to Tony Stark as he talks up Nvidia's AI investments
By
Ben Kesslen
Almost 2 million eggs are recalled as a salmonella outbreak leave dozens sick
By
Michael Barclay
Cathie Wood on what Trump and Elon Musk's feud reveals
By
Shannon Carroll
Car companies are in 'full panic' as China blocks rare-earth magnets
By
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Boeing is back in China
By
Kevin Ryan
Warner Bros. Discovery is blowing itself up to win the next act
By
Catherine Baab
No, Costco cards don't count as airport REAL IDs, the TSA says
By
Ben Kesslen
Chinese exports to the U.S. are cratering despite a trade truce
By
Catherine Baab
Apple WWDC starts today. Can it catch up in the AI race?
By
Jackie Snow
🌏 Netflix’s $10 billion play
By
Quartz Staff
10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
By
Ben Kesslen
Apple, Oracle, Adobe and inflation: Stocks and economic data to watch this week
By
Catherine Baab
Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO's fear, Microsoft stock's new high: Tech news roundup
By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Quartz Staff
More stories