Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got the rockstar treatment during London Tech Week — and even garnered some comparisons to Tony Stark

The conference attendees waited in long lines before the conference opened to get a good seat for Huang’s event with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Many people didn’t even manage to get into the talk.

“He’s like Iron Man,” one conference goer told CNBC about Huang. “The amount of infrastructure required for AI wouldn’t be possible without that man.”

The Nvidia (NVDA) co-founder and CEO called the U.K. “the envy of the world” in a “Goldilocks circumstance,” during his appearance.

Huang also told the audience that Nvidia will continue to pour cash into Britain, which he called “such a great place to invest.” The company will start an AI lab there and wants to upskill the workforce.

He said, “Because of AI, every industry in the U.K. will be a tech industry.” He added: “The U.K. has one of the richest AI communities anywhere on the planet, the deepest thinkers, the best universities…and the third largest AI capital investment of anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, Starmer emphasized the country’s “sovereign AI ambitions,” stating that the government will invest £1 billion in AI by 2030.

Huang’s appearance in London kicked off his European tour. He plans to visit Paris this week, where he is likely to meet with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. Nvidia is also working with Germany to help them build a supercomputer using Nvidia architecture and with Sweden to construct the Scandinavian country’s first national AI infrastructure.