The Trump administration is delaying a 25% tariff on Chinese-made graphics cards
China remains the world's top producer of electronics, according to ITC data
Graphics cards and motherboards assembled in China are avoiding President Donald Trump’s import taxes, for now.
In a three-page notice published Saturday in the Federal Register, the Office of the Trade Representative said it was “appropriate” to extend a moratorium that won’t subject vendors of electronics equipment to tariffs on graphics cards and graphics processing units.
The measure stems from a long-running Section 301 investigation into Chinese economic policies and whether they are harming American companies. That federal probe started under the first Trump administration, and it would apply a 25% tariff if officials conclude that Chinese companies had an unfair advantage.
The 25% tariff has been inactive due to a string of reprieves from both the Biden and Trump administrations. China remains the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, according to the International Trade Centre; the nation is still subject to a minimum 30% import tax by the Trump administration, barring some exemptions.
Major tech companies including Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) were spared the brunt of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs in April. A federal court battle is now brewing over the fate of those tariffs.