A new Boeing jet landed in China on Monday, nearly two months after the nation’s government told airlines not to accept orders from the American plane manufacturer.

The 737 MAX landed at Boeing’s Zhoushan completion center outside of Shanghai, according to Reuters. It left Seattle, where Boeing is headquartered, on Saturday, then refueled in Hawaii and Guam on its way to China. The flight was painted with the colors and logo of China’s Xiamen Airlines.

Beijing had told its airlines to stop accepting deliveries from the Seattle-based plane manufacturer and to halt purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts manufactured by U.S. companies soon after the U.S. announced its exorbitant tariffs on China in April.

After the White House announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs, Boeing said in late May that it would resume deliveries to China in June.

China is an important part of Boeing’s business, representing about 10% of its order backlog, according to Reuters.

Boeing had said in April it would look into trying to resell dozens of planes that had been destined for China. At least three 737 MAX planes were set to receive their finishing touches when the deliveries were halted in April.

The manufacturer said at that time that it had planned for 50 jets to go to Chinese carriers in 2025, with 41 of them in production or pre-built.

In April, the U.S. slapped Chinese imports with tariffs as high as 145% as part of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day.” In response, China installed its own 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.

Boeing’s stock is up more than 8% in the past month and up more than 22% so far in 2025.