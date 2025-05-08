Trump sons disavow Trump-linked memecoin wallet

Even Donald Trump’s sons are finding their family’s crypto business a bit cryptic.



Both Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. denied any involvement in a Trump-branded crypto wallet launched this week by Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace that teamed up with GetTrumpMemes.com, the company behind the $TRUMP memecoin. GetTrumpMemes.com is owned by Fight Fight Fight LLC, a subdivision of CIC Digital that sells Trump-branded cologne and gold sneakers; both own 80% of the $TRUMP token supply.

Confused? That’s understandable. So are Eric and Don Jr., who were publicly baffled by the existence of an Official $TRUMP Wallet that has an arm’s-length relationship with an actual Trump company. The wallet claims to be the “first and only crypto wallet for true Trump fans.”

Both Eric and Don Jr. posted on X that they know “nothing about it” and warned Magic Eden to be “extremely careful” using the Trump name in a project “that has not been approved and is unknown to anyone in our organization.”

Even the youngest Trump progeny, 19-year-old Barron, was motivated to make his debut tweet on X just to say he had “zero involvement” with the wallet.

Don Jr. claims the Trump Organization’s highly controversial World Liberty Financial, the existence of which almost scuttled Trump’s GENIUS Act in Congress, “will be launching our official wallet soon.”

Magic Eden CEO Jack Lu has not yet made a public comment since the Trumps spoke up.