Tesla chargers booted off the New Jersey Turnpike — and Musk cries 'corruption'

Sixty-four Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers will be removed from the New Jersey Turnpike, starting on Friday. Upon hearing the news, Elon Musk tweeted, “Sounds like corruption.”

The highway’s authority is not renewing Telsa’s contract to provide EV chargers, and is instead turning to Applegreen, which currently operates service areas and restaurants on the NJT and Garden State Parkway.

In a 2023 amendment to the state’s deal with Applegreen, the company agreed to install 240 universal, open-access EV chargers in all 21 service areas on the Turnpike, as opposed to Tesla-only Superchargers in eight locations.

Despite Musk crying foul, Tesla said in a social media statement that they saw this coming. “We have been preparing for three years for this potential outcome by building 116 stalls off the New Jersey Turnpike, ensuring no interruption for our customers.” It went on to say that it offered to build universal Superchargers using NACS and CCS1, with equipment upgrades, at all service plazas in the state, and were still willing to do so if New Jersey Governor should reverse the decision.

In 2020, the NJTA approved an agreement with Tesla to incease the number of EV chargers on the highway from 20 to 76, and to build infrastructure so that third-party providers could install at least two dozen more.