Payload Logo
      Quartz 250 Hero

      QUARTZ 250

      If earnings reports offer a snapshot of a company's health, market capitalization reflects its swagger. How much do investors actually believe in a company? The Quartz 250 measures that public sentiment, ranking the top 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. markets by "market cap" — the total number of outstanding shares multiplied by the price per share. The higher the market cap, the bigger the company. Which is why the Quartz 250 is occupied by some of the world's most iconic businesses and brands, behemoths in their respective industries, the most closely watched companies on the planet. You'll find stability here, sure, but also trends that can inform other investment decisions.

      This list was last updated after the close of U.S. markets on January 16, 2025.

      Rank
      Company
      Sector
      Symbol
      1
      Apple Inc.
      Technology
      AAPL
      2
      NVIDIA Corporation
      Technology
      NVDA
      3
      Microsoft Corporation
      Technology
      MSFT
      4
      Alphabet Inc.
      Media
      GOOG
      5
      Amazon.com Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      AMZN
      6
      Meta Platforms Inc.
      Media
      META
      7
      Tesla Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      TSLA
      8
      Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
      Technology
      TSM
      9
      Broadcom Inc.
      Technology
      AVGO
      10
      Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
      Finance
      BRK.A
      11
      Walmart Inc.
      Consumer Staples
      WMT
      12
      JPMorgan Chase & Co.
      Finance
      JPM
      13
      Eli Lilly and Company
      Healthcare
      LLY
      14
      Visa Inc.
      Finance
      V
      15
      Exxon Mobil Corporation
      Energy
      XOM
      16
      Mastercard Incorporated
      Finance
      MA
      17
      UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (DE)
      Healthcare
      UNH
      18
      Oracle Corporation
      Technology
      ORCL
      19
      Costco Wholesale Corporation
      Consumer Staples
      COST
      20
      Home Depot Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      HD
      21
      Procter & Gamble Company
      Consumer Staples
      PG
      22
      Netflix Inc.
      Media
      NFLX
      23
      Bank of America Corporation
      Finance
      BAC
      24
      Novo Nordisk A/S
      Healthcare
      NVO
      25
      Johnson & Johnson
      Healthcare
      JNJ
      26
      Salesforce Inc.
      Technology
      CRM
      27
      SAP SE ADS
      Technology
      SAP
      28
      AbbVie Inc.
      Healthcare
      ABBV
      29
      ASML Holding N.V.
      Technology
      ASML
      30
      Chevron Corporation
      Energy
      CVX
      31
      Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Depositary Shares (Japan)
      Finance
      SMFG
      32
      Coca-Cola Company
      Consumer Staples
      KO
      33
      T-Mobile US Inc.
      Media
      TMUS
      34
      Merck & Company Inc.
      Healthcare
      MRK
      35
      Wells Fargo & Company
      Finance
      WFC
      36
      Comcast Holdings ZONES
      Media
      CCZ
      37
      Toyota Motor Corporation
      Consumer Discretionary
      TM
      38
      Cisco Systems Inc.
      Technology
      CSCO
      39
      Accenture plc
      Technology
      ACN
      40
      American Express Company
      Finance
      AXP
      41
      ServiceNow Inc.
      Technology
      NOW
      42
      Morgan Stanley
      Finance
      MS
      43
      Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
      Healthcare
      TMO
      44
      AstraZeneca PLC
      Healthcare
      AZN
      45
      Intuitive Surgical Inc.
      Healthcare
      ISRG
      46
      Linde plc
      Materials
      LIN
      47
      International Business Machines Corporation
      Technology
      IBM
      48
      Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight
      Consumer Discretionary
      BABA
      49
      Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2))
      Energy
      SHEL
      50
      PepsiCo Inc.
      Consumer Staples
      PEP
      51
      McDonald's Corporation
      Consumer Discretionary
      MCD
      52
      Novartis AG
      Healthcare
      NVS
      53
      Abbott Laboratories
      Healthcare
      ABT
      54
      GE Aerospace
      Industrials
      GE
      55
      Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
      Technology
      AMD
      56
      Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
      Finance
      GS
      57
      Walt Disney Company
      Media
      DIS
      58
      Philip Morris International Inc
      Consumer Staples
      PM
      59
      Adobe Inc.
      Technology
      ADBE
      60
      Caterpillar Inc.
      Industrials
      CAT
      61
      QUALCOMM Incorporated
      Technology
      QCOM
      62
      HSBC Holdings plc.
      Finance
      HSBC
      63
      Danaher Corporation
      Healthcare
      DHR
      64
      Texas Instruments Incorporated
      Technology
      TXN
      65
      AT&T Inc. 5.350% Global Notes due 2066
      Media
      TBB
      66
      Royal Bank Of Canada
      Finance
      RY
      67
      Intuit Inc.
      Technology
      INTU
      68
      Booking Holdings Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      BKNG
      69
      Verizon Communications Inc.
      Media
      VZ
      70
      RTX Corporation
      Industrials
      RTX
      71
      Palantir Technologies Inc.
      Technology
      PLTR
      72
      AT&T Inc.
      Media
      T
      73
      S&P Global Inc.
      Finance
      SPGI
      74
      BlackRock Inc.
      Finance
      BLK
      75
      Arm Holdings plc
      Technology
      ARM
      76
      Applied Materials Inc.
      Technology
      AMAT
      77
      Arista Networks Inc.
      Technology
      ANET
      78
      AT&T Inc. Depositary Shares Series A
      Media
      T.P.A
      79
      Pfizer Inc.
      Healthcare
      PFE
      80
      Citigroup Inc.
      Finance
      C
      81
      HDFC Bank Limited
      Finance
      HDB
      82
      Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.
      Consumer Staples
      FMX
      83
      NextEra Energy Inc.
      Utilities
      NEE
      84
      Lowe's Companies Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      LOW
      85
      Amgen Inc.
      Healthcare
      AMGN
      86
      Stryker Corporation
      Healthcare
      SYK
      87
      Honeywell International Inc.
      Industrials
      HON
      88
      Boston Scientific Corporation
      Healthcare
      BSX
      89
      PDD Holdings Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      PDD
      90
      Uber Technologies Inc.
      Technology
      UBER
      91
      Progressive Corporation
      Finance
      PGR
      92
      Union Pacific Corporation
      Industrials
      UNP
      93
      AT&T Inc. - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - 1/1000th Int Ser C
      Media
      T.P.C
      94
      Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
      Finance
      MUFG
      95
      Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock
      Media
      CMCSA
      96
      KKR & Co. Inc.
      Finance
      KKR
      97
      Charles Schwab Corporation
      Finance
      SCHW
      98
      Unilever PLC
      Consumer Staples
      UL
      99
      TJX Companies Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      TJX
      100
      Eaton Corporation PLC
      Industrials
      ETN
      101
      Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate
      Technology
      SHOP
      102
      TotalEnergies SE
      Energy
      TTE
      103
      Blackstone Inc.
      Finance
      BX
      104
      Sanofi
      Healthcare
      SNY
      105
      BHP Group Ltd.
      Materials
      BHP
      106
      Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares
      Technology
      SONY
      107
      Boeing Company
      Industrials
      BA
      108
      Deere & Company
      Industrials
      DE
      109
      ConocoPhillips
      Energy
      COP
      110
      Automatic Data Processing Inc.
      Industrials
      ADP
      111
      Fiserv Inc.
      Technology
      FI
      112
      Palo Alto Networks Inc.
      Technology
      PANW
      113
      UBS Group AG Registered
      Finance
      UBS
      114
      Lockheed Martin Corporation
      Industrials
      LMT
      115
      Micron Technology Inc.
      Technology
      MU
      116
      Gilead Sciences Inc.
      Healthcare
      GILD
      117
      Applovin Corporation
      Technology
      APP
      118
      Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
      Healthcare
      BMY
      119
      Medtronic plc.
      Healthcare
      MDT
      120
      United Parcel Service Inc.
      Industrials
      UPS
      121
      Chubb Limited
      Finance
      CB
      122
      Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
      Healthcare
      VRTX
      123
      GE Vernova Inc.
      Energy
      GEV
      124
      Analog Devices Inc.
      Technology
      ADI
      125
      Starbucks Corporation
      Consumer Discretionary
      SBUX
      126
      Ferrari N.V.
      Consumer Discretionary
      RACE
      127
      Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
      Finance
      MMC
      128
      Nike Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      NKE
      129
      Marvell Technology Inc.
      Technology
      MRVL
      130
      Prologis Inc.
      Real Estate
      PLD
      131
      Lam Research Corporation
      Technology
      LRCX
      132
      KLA Corporation
      Technology
      KLAC
      133
      ICICI Bank Limited
      Finance
      IBN
      134
      Toronto Dominion Bank
      Finance
      TD
      135
      Constellation Energy Corporation
      Energy
      CEG
      136
      Enbridge Inc
      Energy
      ENB
      137
      Spotify Technology S.A.
      Media
      SPOT
      138
      Apollo Global Management Inc.
      Finance
      APO
      139
      MercadoLibre Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      MELI
      140
      Southern Company
      Utilities
      SO
      141
      PayPal Holdings Inc.
      Finance
      PYPL
      142
      Intel Corporation
      Technology
      INTC
      143
      Elevance Health Inc.
      Healthcare
      ELV
      144
      Sherwin-Williams Company
      Materials
      SHW
      145
      RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One)
      Industrials
      RELX
      146
      Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
      Energy
      PBR
      147
      Equinix Inc.
      Real Estate
      EQIX
      148
      American Tower Corporation (REIT)
      Real Estate
      AMT
      149
      Brookfield Corp Cl A Vtg Shs
      Finance
      BN
      150
      Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
      Technology
      INFY
      151
      Trane Technologies plc
      Industrials
      TT
      152
      Altria Group Inc.
      Consumer Staples
      MO
      153
      Moody's Corporation
      Finance
      MCO
      154
      CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
      Technology
      CRWD
      155
      BP p.l.c.
      Energy
      BP
      156
      Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
      Finance
      ICE
      157
      Parker-Hannifin Corporation
      Industrials
      PH
      158
      Waste Management Inc.
      Industrials
      WM
      159
      Airbnb Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      ABNB
      160
      Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
      Utilities
      DUK
      161
      CME Group Inc.
      Finance
      CME
      162
      Amphenol Corporation
      Technology
      APH
      163
      Cadence Design Systems Inc.
      Technology
      CDNS
      164
      Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
      Consumer Staples
      BUD
      165
      Synopsys Inc.
      Technology
      SNPS
      166
      Cintas Corporation
      Industrials
      CTAS
      167
      Welltower Inc.
      Real Estate
      WELL
      168
      British American Tobacco p.l.c.
      Consumer Staples
      BTI
      169
      Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares
      Energy
      PBR.A
      170
      Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
      Finance
      AON
      171
      Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      CMG
      172
      PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
      Finance
      PNC
      173
      MicroStrategy Incorporated
      Technology
      MSTR
      174
      The Cigna Group
      Healthcare
      CI
      175
      Mondelez International Inc.
      Consumer Staples
      MDLZ
      176
      HCA Healthcare Inc.
      Healthcare
      HCA
      177
      Southern Copper Corporation
      Materials
      SCCO
      178
      Motorola Solutions Inc.
      Technology
      MSI
      179
      Marriott International
      Consumer Discretionary
      MAR
      180
      Dell Technologies Inc. Class C
      Technology
      DELL
      181
      Rio Tinto Plc
      Materials
      RIO
      182
      EOG Resources Inc.
      Energy
      EOG
      183
      Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
      Healthcare
      REGN
      184
      3M Company
      Industrials
      MMM
      185
      Zoetis Inc. Class A
      Healthcare
      ZTS
      186
      Illinois Tool Works Inc.
      Industrials
      ITW
      187
      McKesson Corporation
      Healthcare
      MCK
      188
      U.S. Bancorp
      Finance
      USB
      189
      Transdigm Group Incorporated
      Industrials
      TDG
      190
      Coinbase Global Inc
      Finance
      COIN
      191
      Equinor ASA
      Energy
      EQNR
      192
      General Dynamics Corporation
      Industrials
      GD
      193
      Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
      Energy
      EPD
      194
      Bank Of Montreal
      Finance
      BMO
      195
      Colgate-Palmolive Company
      Consumer Staples
      CL
      196
      Capital One Financial Corporation
      Finance
      COF
      197
      Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)
      Finance
      SAN
      198
      Fortinet Inc.
      Technology
      FTNT
      199
      Williams Companies Inc.
      Energy
      WMB
      200
      DoorDash Inc.
      Media
      DASH
      201
      Thomson Reuters Corp
      Industrials
      TRI
      202
      Emerson Electric Company
      Industrials
      EMR
      203
      O'Reilly Automotive Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      ORLY
      204
      Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
      Materials
      APD
      205
      Northrop Grumman Corporation
      Industrials
      NOC
      206
      Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
      Industrials
      CP
      207
      GSK plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two)
      Healthcare
      GSK
      208
      Energy Transfer LP
      Energy
      ET
      209
      Becton Dickinson and Company
      Healthcare
      BDX
      210
      Ecolab Inc.
      Materials
      ECL
      211
      Kinder Morgan Inc.
      Energy
      KMI
      212
      Workday Inc.
      Technology
      WDAY
      213
      Republic Services Inc.
      Industrials
      RSG
      214
      FedEx Corporation
      Industrials
      FDX
      215
      CRH PLC
      Materials
      CRH
      216
      Diageo plc
      Consumer Staples
      DEO
      217
      Atlassian Corporation
      Technology
      TEAM
      218
      Canadian Natural Resources Limited
      Energy
      CNQ
      219
      CVS Health Corporation
      Healthcare
      CVS
      220
      Sea Limited American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A
      Consumer Discretionary
      SE
      221
      Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
      Finance
      AJG
      222
      Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
      Consumer Discretionary
      RCL
      223
      Canadian National Railway Company
      Industrials
      CNI
      224
      Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Sponosred ADR (Japan)
      Finance
      MFG
      225
      Bank of Nova Scotia
      Finance
      BNS
      226
      Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Preferred Securities (TruPS)
      Finance
      C.P.N
      227
      ONEOK Inc.
      Energy
      OKE
      228
      NetEase Inc.
      Media
      NTES
      229
      CSX Corporation
      Industrials
      CSX
      230
      Carrier Global Corporation
      Industrials
      CARR
      231
      Autodesk Inc.
      Technology
      ADSK
      232
      Truist Financial Corporation
      Finance
      TFC
      233
      Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
      Finance
      BBVA
      234
      Schlumberger N.V.
      Energy
      SLB
      235
      Target Corporation
      Consumer Staples
      TGT
      236
      JD.com Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      JD
      237
      Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
      Consumer Discretionary
      HLT
      238
      MetLife Inc.
      Finance
      MET
      239
      The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
      Finance
      BK
      240
      Digital Realty Trust Inc.
      Real Estate
      DLR
      241
      Ares Management Corporation Class A
      Finance
      ARES
      242
      Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
      Finance
      CM
      243
      AFLAC Incorporated
      Finance
      AFL
      244
      Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
      Materials
      FCX
      245
      National Grid Transco PLC PLC (NEW) American Depositary Shares
      Utilities
      NGG
      246
      PACCAR Inc.
      Industrials
      PCAR
      247
      Vistra Corp.
      Utilities
      VST
      248
      ING Group N.V.
      Finance
      ING
      249
      Cheniere Energy Inc.
      Energy
      LNG
      250
      General Motors Company
      Consumer Discretionary
      GM