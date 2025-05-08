Dollar Tree, Lululemon, layoffs, and jobs numbers: What to watch in the stock market this week

It’s a new month, and investors are heading into it amid fresh inflation data and rising pessimism that’s dominating headlines. With the Fed’s next meeting now just weeks away, all eyes will be on Friday’s jobs report, which could shape expectations for rate cuts this summer.

At the same time, President Trump’s legal battles continue to reverberate throughout the market, just as a whopping 83% of of CEOs say they’re bracing for a downturn. Add in jobs data and earnings from a host of consumer names like Lululemon (LULU), MongoDB (MDB), HP (HPQ), and Dollar Tree (DLTR), and the first week of June looks unlikely to be lacking in storylines.

Here’s what to watch:

Monday, June 2 Campbell’s Company – parent of popular shelf staples including Prego and Goldfish – will release earnings before the market opens, with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. Analysts are expecting revenue of approximately $2.43 billion, reflecting 2% growth.

On the macro side, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the U.S. Census Bureau will release the April 2025 Construction Spending report. This data provides insights into the health of the construction sector, which can influence economic growth projections and decision-making in closely related industries from real estate to manufacturing.

Tuesday, June 3 Tuesday brings a greater mix of significant earnings reports and economic data releases that could sway market sentiment. Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike (CRWD) will share Q1 2026 earnings after the market closes. Analysts are closely watching for updates following the company’s recent announcement to cut approximately 5% of its workforce in one more corporate bid for AI-flavored “operational efficiency.” HP and Dollar General (DG) also report. The discount retailer is mid-turnaround, with its stock price recovering around 30% this year but still well off 52-week highs.

Looking to the hard-economics side, expect BLS data on job opening and labor turnover at 10:00 a.m., alongside the Census Bureau’s Factory Orders and the OECD’s globe-spanning Economic Outlook.

Wednesday, June 4 Wednesday brings another dose of retail and tech earnings. Dollar Tree will report before the bell. With roughly 40% of its inventory sourced from China, investors will parse the results for tariffs’ effects on retail. After the close, MongoDB and Five Below (FIVE) release their results, too. MongoDB’s earnings will offer a read on enterprise software spending amid a 40% drop in the company’s stock price since last year. Five Below’s report should reveal whether tween-and-teen discretionary spending on pool noodles, inflatable chairs, and Disney-branded collectibles is still chugging along.

Economic data hits early, with the ADP private payrolls report for May landing around 8:15 a.m. ET, an important preview of government jobs numbers due later in the week. At 9:45 a.m., the final read on S&P Global’s U.S. Services PMI offers a snapshot of activity in the economy’s biggest sector, followed at 10:00 by the Census Bureau’s manufacturing shipments and inventory data.

Thursday, June 5 Thursday’s earnings lineup features Lululemon and DocuSign, both reporting after the bell. Lululemon’s results will shed light on a very important athleisure-maxi-dress debate (subject of much TikTok controversy), as well as international growth and inventory levels. DocuSign, meanwhile, will be watched for clues on whether demand for e-signatures and contract management is holding up in a tight corporate spending environment. Analysts expect modest growth but remain wary of margin pressures and customer churn.

The macro calendar launches at 8:30 a.m. ET with revised productivity and labor cost data for Q1, which gives context regarding wage-inflation trends. Also at 8:30, the Census Bureau’s international trade report for April provides a look at goods and services flows amid the trade wars. Both reports could sway expectations heading into Friday’s closely watched jobs release.

Friday, June 5 Friday is a pivotal day for markets. No major earnings releases are scheduled, but the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May Employment Situation report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Expect a comprehensive look at job growth, unemployment rates, and the overall health of the job market.