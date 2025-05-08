Tesla stock plunges, layoffs surge, and housing cracks: Markets news roundup
Plus, the 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
2 / 11
The economic health of U.S. states varies widely, due to factors such as job growth, income levels, business development, and overall financial stability.
3 / 11
The American housing market, a post-pandemic juggernaut that seemed unstoppable, is finally showing signs of fatigue.
4 / 11
Tesla stock is having a rough week. Shares have fallen more than 20% in the last five days, and were down 14% on Thursday alone.
Meanwhile, trading volumes — the number of shares trading hands — paint a distinct picture. Look beyond the headline stock moves, and the type of selling starts to come into focus.
5 / 11
Healthcare costs across the U.S. are out of control, with the average American spending around $1,500 out of pocket every year. But in some states, costs are significantly higher than in others.
6 / 11
U.S. employers announced almost 100,000 job cuts in May, up an eye-watering 47% from the same month last year, according to new data released Thursday morning by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. - Catherine Baab Read More
7 / 11
The global economy is slowing. In a sharply downgraded forecast released Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that President Donald Trump’s volatile yet sweeping tariff policies are inflicting greater damage than expected, with the effects more concentrated in the U.S. than anywhere else.
8 / 11
As markets whipsawed through a turbulent first quarter, American workers didn’t blink: They kept saving for retirement — even while watching their 401(k) balances get smaller.
9 / 11
Short sellers made a killing Thursday as Tesla (TSLA) shares plunged 14%, their steepest single-day drop in over a year, with traders raking in some $4 billion on the bearish bets, per Ortex data.
10 / 11
Dollar General just posted a great quarter. That’s good news for the retailer, and for investors enjoying a 9% pop in the stock price. It just might not be good news for the broader economy.
11 / 11
Dan Ives, a tech analyst known for his bullish calls on Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla, and the generative AI boom, is offering investors a way to buy into his thesis — literally.