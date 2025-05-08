🌏 The age of AI layoffs

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know Confidence on credit. Consumer confidence finally has risen after prolonged tariff fears, but the respite might be temporary as the levies still loom large.

A temporary price check. Economists at Goldman Sachs said that while tariffs might fuel inflation, their impact isn’t permanent, and their effects will likely fade in 2026.

Markets see yield signs. Treasury yields fell after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on the EU, reassuring the bond market that a new trade war front isn’t imminent.

Relationship gone rotten? Amid the U.S.-China trade war and supply chain stand-offs, Trump’s relationship with Apple — and its CEO — has become increasingly fraught.

Washington’s Mac attack. After Trump threatened Apple with 25% levies on imported iPhones, a top White House advisor claimed the president doesn’t want to hurt Apple with tariffs.

Semiconcessions. According to a recent report, Nvidia is planning to release China-only versions of its Blackwell chips as a workaround for U.S. export restrictions.

No rain in this cloud. Salesforce is buying cloud data management company Informatica for $8 billion to help the software company further compete in the AI race.

Wheel of (mis)fortune. Chinese EVs such as BYD are winning over the European market, while Tesla’s European sales fell by half last month.

Un-Swedening the deal. Volvo is cutting 15% of its office workers to bolster profitability as the industry remains “in the middle of a challenging period.”

Braking bad. Some Volkswagen executives just got prison time after a “Dieselgate” scandal in which some engineers installed emissions-test-cheating software.

Not-so-human resources When Simplice Fosso opened Slack and saw a green checkmark next to his team’s name, it wasn’t a win, it was a pink slip. His job in security ops had been handed off to a machine. And Fosso isn’t alone. AI is increasingly responsible for layoffs.

While some layoffs make headlines (Microsoft trimming engineers, Duolingo letting bilingual writers go), many happen in quieter corners: deleted calendar invites, silent Slack threads, and supervisors who don’t even know you’re about to be let go.

From AI threat detection to auto-generated lesson plans and finance workflows, jobs once considered bulletproof are vanishing — not with a bang, but with a system update. Automation, once hailed as the future of productivity, is sweeping through office buildings, turning salaried roles into system prompts.

The result is a new kind of fear, one where even the smartest people in the room are replaceable. The future isn’t just automated. It’s ambiguous. Quartz’s Catherine Baab has more on the workforce’s auto correction.

Silicon, surged Nvidia has become Wall Street’s favorite AI player, and this week, it’s center stage again. The $3.3 trillion chipmaker reports earnings Wednesday, and Wall Street is bracing for a blockbuster: Analysts expect a 66% revenue jump and a 44% boost in profits year-over-year.

Nvidia has built its reputation on beating expectations — and doing so in style. Investors want proof that the company isn’t just riding the AI wave but helping build the ocean floor. That means more than strong GPU sales. It means traction in software, networking, and full-stack AI infrastructure.

CEO Jensen Huang’s vision is for Nvidia to become not just a chipmaker, but the foundation of the entire AI economy — a role it’s leaning into with its Blackwell chips, growing cloud partnerships, and efforts to broaden its platform strategy.

Of course, Nvidia doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Rivals are closing in, AI demand is evolving, and U.S.-China export rules have cut deep into one of the company’s biggest markets. Wednesday’s report won’t just be about the last quarter; it’ll be a read on the AI boom itself. Quartz’s Shannon Carroll has more on whether Nvidia can keep out-chipping the hype.

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, and more to [email protected].