Amazon's car software deal with Stellantis is ending, report says

Amazon’s (AMZN) partnership with Stellantis (STLA) to build car software that was supposed to create “a sustainable, software-defined future” of driving is “winding down,” Reuters confirmed on Wednesday.

The companies told Reuters in a joint statement that “Stellantis remains a valuable partner for Amazon” and they will continue to work together, but jointly decided to end work on the SmartCockpit technology.

Amazon and Stellantis announced the collaboration in January 2022, saying that the auto giant’s SmartCockpit system would rely on Amazon technology and was set to launch in 2024. The companies did not provide a reason for the dissolution of their partnership.



Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Fiat, Dodge, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo, among others, said at the time its vehicles would “deploy Amazon’s technology” that would build connected in-vehicle experiences synchronized with Amazon’s home products.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said at the time the project would “transform the automotive industry and re-invent the in-vehicle experience.”

While some tech companies, including Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL), have managed to successfully integrate their software into cars, Amazon’s collaboration with Stellantis was the first of its kind for the Washington-based e-commerce giant.

Stellantis also announced the appointment of a new CEO, Antonio Filosa, on Wednesday. Its stock was down about 1%, and Amazon stock was up 0.58% just after the markets opened.