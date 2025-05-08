Tourism's perfect storm, Walmart and Costco's gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup

7 / 11

President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have draped the economy in uncertainty.

Because of this, some companies have simply resorted to tossing earnings guidance and raising prices to absorb whatever comes the market’s way.

“When a single tariff announcement can erase trillions in market value overnight, who can blame finance leaders for tossing their annual forecasts out the window?” Sunil Rajasekar, CEO of fintech platform Billtrust, tells Quartz.

