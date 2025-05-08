The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst

The economic health of U.S. states varies widely, due to factors such as job growth, income levels, business development, and overall financial stability.

While some states have relatively strong, thriving economies, others struggle with high unemployment rates, low wages, and contracting industries.

WalletHub set out to pick the states with the best and worst economies, looking at factors across three key metrics: economic activity, economic health, and investment potential. It considered everything from unemployment rates, change in GDP, exports per capita, and the share of the population in poverty.

“A strong state economy doesn’t guarantee success for the state’s residents, but it certainly makes financial success more attainable,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best state economies also encourage growth by being friendly to new businesses and investing in new technology that will help the state deal with future challenges and become more efficient.”

Continue reading to see which states have the best — and the worst — economies.