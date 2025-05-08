10 of America's boomtowns
Momentum seems to be shifting from the Sun Belt to New England
For a generation, the Sun Belt was the place where cities were growing the fastest, as retirees flocked to the warmth and relative affordability. But a new survey by moving firm Hire A Helper aimed to find out where moving momentum is strongest today.
Hire A Helper analyzed migration trends, employment shifts, and income changes across dozens of U.S. metros. By looking at how these factors changed between 2018 and 2023, they identified the cities where growth isn’t just happening — it’s accelerating.
The result is a ranking of America’s emerging boomtowns: places attracting new residents, expanding their economies, and seeing incomes rise faster than the national average.
While some well-known cities continue to thrive, the study finds a growing number of smaller metros are quietly reshaping the national map by offering more affordable housing, stronger job markets, and a better quality of life. Here is a tour of the top “boomtowns.”
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Migration to Sioux Falls increased by 13.5%, one of the highest gains across all metros studied. While employment held steady, average incomes surged more than 21% — the highest increase on the Hire A Helper list. Home prices also increased 44% from 2020 to 2025, reflecting rising demand in a city known for its low taxes, growing finance and healthcare sectors, and pro-business climate.
Mayor Paul TenHaken exhalted the cities growth in his annual state of the city address earlier this year:
“We are in the midst of incredible investments being made in this city. They’re like pieces of a puzzle, slowly coming together over time, defining what Sioux Falls is and can be, and shaping how the world views our community. This progress will continue to draw people here to live, to work, to raise a family, and to stay and play... for generations to follow.”
Roseville, California
This city doesn’t have the marquee name recognition of San Diego, Sacramento, LA, or San Francisco, but it’s quietly positioning itself as a popular place.
According to Hire A Helper, just northeast of Sacramento, Roseville saw a 14.4% population increase, leading the country in migration growth. While employment dipped slightly, home values rose by nearly 35%, and incomes grew modestly.
“Roseville continues to be recognized as one of the best places to live and do business in California. Affordable and reliable community-owned utilities, innovation, safety and livability make Roseville a community of choice for investment,” said Melissa Anguiano, Roseville Economic Development Director.
Worcester, MA
Long seen as a gritty industrial outpost of Boston, the city is undergoing a revival as people discover its affordability and durability.
According to Hire A Helper, Worcester’s population grew nearly 12%, making it the fastest-growing metro in the Northeast. Although employment dipped slightly, incomes rose nearly 6%, and home prices climbed more than 60% over the past five years. Worcester is now gaining recognition as a rising tech and life sciences hub, boosted by local universities and biotech investment.
Hire A Helper found that Worcester is emblematic of other New England cities:
“While major cities continue to draw new residents, this year’s boomtown analysis shows that many of the fastest-growing metros are smaller, more affordable alternatives — especially across the Northeast and Midwest.”
Jacksonville, Florida
While momentum may be shifting away from the Sun Belt, there are still some cities bucking the trend. According to Hire A Helper, Jacksonville posted a 9% migration increase, paired with positive job growth and a 7% income rise. Home prices rose over 50% in five years, as Florida’s no-income-tax policy and lower cost of living continue to drive growth in this fast-expanding metro.
Jersey City, NJ
Migration to Jersey City climbed nearly 10%, and incomes rose slightly even as employment held steady. Located just across the river from Manhattan, Jersey City saw home values rise by 27%, offering residents urban convenience at a (slightly) lower cost for both renters and homebuyers priced out of NYC.
Newark, New Jersey
The city is known more lately for its airport troubles, but putting that aside, the city has a lot to offer: a location a stone’s throw from NYC, relative affordability, and a lot of amenities.
Newark experienced an 8% increase in migration, with incomes rising more than 10%, despite a small decline in employment. The city continues to benefit from revitalization projects and its strategic location as a transit hub to New York City. Home prices rose roughly 50%, further signaling renewed interest in the area.
Providence, RI
Providence saw a 6.4% increase in population, along with job gains and an 11.6% rise in income. With a strong arts scene and a growing reputation as a startup-friendly city, Providence has become an attractive place to live. Home prices increased by over 60%, suggesting high demand in this capital.
Buffalo, New York
Buffalo’s migration rate rose about 7%, with growth in both jobs and income. The city has benefited from revitalization efforts and affordable housing, with home prices averaging well below national averages at roughly $225,000 in 2025. With a strong base in healthcare and tech, Buffalo is quietly becoming a Northeast hub.
Visalia, California
Visalia posted an 8.4% migration increase, alongside job growth in agriculture and logistics. Although incomes dipped by about 5%, home prices rose more than 40%, driven by demand from buyers priced out of larger California metros.
Antioch, California
Antioch saw a 5% migration gain, while incomes rose nearly 16% — one of the biggest jumps in the top 10. Located in the East Bay, Antioch has drawn new residents looking for more affordable housing within commuting distance of San Francisco.