Inside United Airlines' new super-luxury suites: caviar, fancy pajamas, and privacy doors The new cabins will launch in early 2026 for international business class travelers

United Airlines (UAL) announced Tuesday that it’s introducing new business class suites for international travelers on its Boeing (BA) 787-9 aircraft.

The United Polaris Studio Suites are 25% larger than the current United Polaris business class seats and are equipped with privacy doors, an extra ottoman for a visitor, 27-inch screens, luxury toiletries, pajamas — and even come with caviar service and wine pairings. Each airplane will have eight suites and 56 regular United Polaris seats.

Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United, said in a press release that “these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond.”

United is also upgrading its standard business class, United Polaris, adding sliding doors and bigger screens. The new interiors will roll out in early 2026, beginning with flights from San Francisco.

Take a look inside and see what the new, ultra-luxury suites will look like.