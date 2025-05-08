Inside United Airlines' new super-luxury suites: caviar, fancy pajamas, and privacy doors
The new cabins will launch in early 2026 for international business class travelers
United Airlines (UAL) announced Tuesday that it’s introducing new business class suites for international travelers on its Boeing (BA) 787-9 aircraft.
The United Polaris Studio Suites are 25% larger than the current United Polaris business class seats and are equipped with privacy doors, an extra ottoman for a visitor, 27-inch screens, luxury toiletries, pajamas — and even come with caviar service and wine pairings. Each airplane will have eight suites and 56 regular United Polaris seats.
Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United, said in a press release that “these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond.”
United is also upgrading its standard business class, United Polaris, adding sliding doors and bigger screens. The new interiors will roll out in early 2026, beginning with flights from San Francisco.
Take a look inside and see what the new, ultra-luxury suites will look like.
2 / 7
Caviar at 30,000 feet
Polaris Suites will offer caviar service with wine pairings for customers.
3 / 7
Room for company
The suites have room for two, with an ottoman outfitted to also be an extra seat if you want to play a game or chat with a companion on a long flight.
4 / 7
More privacy
Passengers in Polaris Suites will be able to get some time to themselves by shutting the big privacy doors.
5 / 7
Bigger screens
United said its Polaris Suites have 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screens, the largest among U.S. carriers.
6 / 7
Luxury amenities
Polaris Suites come with a bevy of amenities, like special pajamas, luxury skincare, and noise-cancelling headphones.
7 / 7
Among a select few
United’s planes will only have eight Polaris Studio Suites on board.