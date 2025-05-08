8 countries where Trump has been making new business deals, from Pakistan to Vietnam

Businesses spearheaded by President Donald Trump have struck numerous deals since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Leading the way is the Trump Organization, a conglomerate privately owned by the president. With more than 250 subsidiaries, it serves as a holding company for Trump’s various hotels, residential real estate, towers, resorts, and golf courses across the world.

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized protocol that merges financial services and cryptocurrency, has also brokered deals. A Trump business entity owns 60% of World Liberty and is entitled to 75% of all revenue from coin sales. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. manage the company.

Here are the countries where the Trump empire has been dealmaking.