8 countries where Trump has been making new business deals, from Pakistan to Vietnam
Residential towers, golf courses, crypto — the deals didn't stop on Inauguration Day
Businesses spearheaded by President Donald Trump have struck numerous deals since Trump returned to the White House in January.
Leading the way is the Trump Organization, a conglomerate privately owned by the president. With more than 250 subsidiaries, it serves as a holding company for Trump’s various hotels, residential real estate, towers, resorts, and golf courses across the world.
World Liberty Financial, a decentralized protocol that merges financial services and cryptocurrency, has also brokered deals. A Trump business entity owns 60% of World Liberty and is entitled to 75% of all revenue from coin sales. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. manage the company.
Here are the countries where the Trump empire has been dealmaking.
2 / 11
Vietnam
Vietnam’s government approved a $1.5 billion Trump Organization project — a joint venture with Vietnamese company KinhBac City Development Holding — Tuoi Tre newspaper reported last week. The project consists of a golf course, hotels, and luxury residences, and is slated for completion by 2029. In addition, Eric Trump is scheduled to meet with officials in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday to discuss a possible Trump Tower in the city, Reuters reports.
In April, the president imposed a “reciprocal” tariff rate of 46% on Vietnamese goods. While that policy is currently on a 90-day pause, it would deal a major blow to the Southeast Asian country if resumed. Goods exported to the U.S. account for 30% of Vietnam’s economy, according to IMF estimates, the largest of all U.S. trading partners. As the specter of these crippling levies looms, Hanoi has pledged to buy more American goods, including Boeing (BA) aircraft and agricultural products.
3 / 11
Serbia
Trump first introduced the idea of developing a Trump hotel on a government-owned site in Belgrade, Serbia, a decade ago. In January, details emerged about a deal that would make that vision a reality. Since then, the Trump Organization — partnering with Affinity Partners (the investment firm of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law) and Emirati developer Eagle Hills — has received the green light to build a $500 million real estate project in the Serbian capital.
Trump Tower Belgrade is planned for the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense headquarters, which was heavily damaged during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign. The complex will feature a 175-room Trump International Hotel, 1,500 luxury residential units, retail spaces, and a memorial honoring victims of the NATO bombings.
4 / 11
Oman
In March, the Trump Organization, in partnership with Saudi developer Dar Global, advanced a real estate venture in Muscat known as the AIDA project. The development will include luxury residences, each priced at around $2 million. Phase 1 is valued at $200 million. The AIDA project will also feature a $500 million luxury resort, with an 18-hole championship golf course, a members-only club, and a nightclub, scheduled to open in December 2028.
5 / 11
Qatar
Last month, the Trump Organization unveiled its first real estate venture in Qatar, partnering with Saudi developer Dar Global and Qatari state-owned firm Qatari Diar. The development includes an 18-hole championship golf course, a luxury golf clubhouse, and numerous high-end Trump-branded villas. The Trump Organization has committed approximately $3 billion to the project.
6 / 11
Saudi Arabia
In December, the Trump Organization and Dar Global announced plans to build Trump Tower Jeddah. The 47-story luxury residential skyscraper — valued at $533 million — will feature high-end residences, retail spaces, fitness centers, spas, gourmet dining, and the Kingdom’s first exclusive members-only Trump Club. That same month, the Trump Organization also leased its brand to two new real estate projects in Riyadh, the AP reports, which will be fully owned and developed by Dar Global.
7 / 11
UAE
In April, the Trump Organization and Dar Global unveiled the Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai. The 80-story skyscraper is set to become a landmark in Downtown Dubai and will include the world’s highest outdoor pool. Separately, in December, Dubai-based developer Damac Properties secured the rights to develop Trump Tower Abu Dhabi.
Also in April, Abu Dhabi–based crypto investor and trading platform DWF Labs bought $25 million worth of WLF tokens.
8 / 11
Pakistan
In April, WLF executives met with Pakistan’s president, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad. During the visit, WLF and the Pakistan Crypto Council signed a Letter of Intent to “accelerate blockchain innovation, stablecoin adoption, and decentralized finance integration across Pakistan.”
Historic day for @worldlibertyfi at our MOU signing ceremony in Pakistan today. We are looking forward to bring diversity and financial inclusion to the next generation in Pakistan and beyond. Thank you @Bilalbinsaqib for hosting us in the most incredible way. @WatcherChase… pic.twitter.com/9ksL0sqF7U
—Zach Witkoff (@ZachWitkoff) April 26, 2025
9 / 11
10 / 11
Singapore
11 / 11
The Tron Foundation, a nonprofit based in Singapore, oversees the blockchain Tron, which was founded by Chinese-born crypto billionaire Justin Sun. In May, Eric Trump announced that WLF’s stablecoin, USD1, will integrate with the Tron blockchain following Sun’s $75 million investment in WLF’s WLFI token. Sun has also invested $18.6 million in $TRUMP tokens, the president’s so-called “meme coin,” according to Politico.