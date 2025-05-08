Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
President Donald Trump and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tore into one another on Thursday, as their close alliance collapsed in front of cameras and on social media.
Sixty-four Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers will be removed from the New Jersey Turnpike, starting on Friday. Upon hearing the news, Elon Musk tweeted, “Sounds like corruption.”
In a CBS (PARA) interview Sunday, Elon Musk tried to distance himself from the Trump administration’s controversial second-term agenda.
“It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does,” Musk said in an interview on “Sunday Morning.” “I mean, I agree with much of what the administration does. But we have differences of opinion.”
In an interview with ABC News (DIS) early Friday morning, President Donald Trump brushed off the suggestion of reconciling with Elon Musk. “You mean the man who has lost his mind?” the President asked, adding that he was “not particularly” interested in speaking to the Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO.
The magic might be wearing thin at Disney (DIS) — for employees, at least. The company is laying off several hundred workers on Monday, in CEO Bob Iger’s latest step to realign Disney’s operations in response to the declining traditional TV viewership and the rise of streaming platforms.
The fragile U.S.-China tariff truce is showing signs of unraveling.
China’s Ministry of Commerce issued sharp warnings over the weekend and into Monday, accusing the U.S. of “undermining China’s interests” and vowing to “take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights.” - Catherine Baab Read More
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wants Republicans to take a big U-turn and start from scratch on President Donald Trump’s big domestic policy bill.
Musk hasn’t let up in his fusillade of attacks on the GOP bill that started Tuesday, only days after exiting a special advisory role spearheading a cost-cutting campaign under the U.S. DOGE Service. The billionaire exhorted his followers on X to call their lawmakers and encourage them to oppose the legislation carrying the bulk of Trump’s agenda.
Graphics cards and motherboards assembled in China are avoiding President Donald Trump’s import taxes, for now.
In a three-page notice published Saturday in the Federal Register, the Office of the Trade Representative said it was “appropriate” to extend a moratorium that won’t subject vendors of electronics equipment to tariffs on graphics cards and graphics processing units. Read More
The updated annual Fortune 500 list ranking the largest public companies by revenue was released Monday.
Fortune said the 500 businesses make up two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with a whopping $19.9 trillion in combined revenue. The companies also employ a collective 31 million people worldwide and also earned a record amount of profit, $1.87 trillion, up 10% from last year.
