The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Fortune released its annual list of the highest-grossing companies
The updated annual Fortune 500 list ranking the largest public companies by revenue was released Monday.
Fortune said the 500 businesses make up two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with a whopping $19.9 trillion in combined revenue. The companies also employ a collective 31 million people worldwide and also earned a record amount of profit, $1.87 trillion, up 10% from last year.
“The Fortune 500 is a literal roadmap to the rise and fall of markets, a reliable playbook of the world’s most important regions, services, and products, and an indispensable roster of those companies’ dynamic leaders,” Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, the CEO of Fortune, said in a press release.
#10: Cencora
Cencora (COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen, is an American drug wholesale company. It reported $293.9 billion in revenue and employs 44,000 people. It was also ranked 10th last year.
#9: McKesson
McKesson (MCK), a medical supplies and pharmaceuticals healthcare solutions company, reported $308.9 billion in revenue. It employs 48,000 people and was also ranked ninth last least.
#8: Exxon-Mobil
Oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported $349.6 billion in revenue. It employs 60,900 people and saw its ranking fall one spot to eighth this year.
#7: Alphabet
Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) reported $350 billion in revenue. It employs 183,323 people and jumped up one spot to seventh this year.
#6: Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) reported $371.4 billion in revenue. It employs 392,400 people and saw its ranking fall one spot to sixth this year.
#5: CVS Health
Pharmaceutical giant CVS Health (CVS) posted $372.8 billion in revenue. It employs 259,500 people and jumped one spot in the ranking this year.
#4: Apple
Apple (AAPL) reported $390 billion in revenue. It employs 164,000 people and saw its ranking fall on spot to fourth this year.
#3: UnitedHealth Group
Health insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $400.3 billion in revenue. It employs 400,000 people and jumped one spot to third this year.
#2: Amazon
Amazon (AMZN) reported $637.9 billion in revenue. It employs 1,556,000 people and held onto its spot in second place.
#1: Walmart
Walmart (WMT) topped the rankings with $680.9 billion in revenue. It employs 2,100,000 people and took the first slot for the 13th year in a row.