The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500 Fortune released its annual list of the highest-grossing companies

The updated annual Fortune 500 list ranking the largest public companies by revenue was released Monday.

Fortune said the 500 businesses make up two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with a whopping $19.9 trillion in combined revenue. The companies also employ a collective 31 million people worldwide and also earned a record amount of profit, $1.87 trillion, up 10% from last year.

“The Fortune 500 is a literal roadmap to the rise and fall of markets, a reliable playbook of the world’s most important regions, services, and products, and an indispensable roster of those companies’ dynamic leaders,” Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, the CEO of Fortune, said in a press release.

