Forget being a barista: Starbucks is hiring a pilot for up to $360,000

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking to hire a corporate pilot — and the job will probably include a lot of trips to Newport Beach, California.

The coffee chain has a job posting on its website for a “captain, Starbucks Aviation,” with a salary range between $207,000 and $360,300. The gig involves flying the company’s corporate jets and requires thousands of hours of recorded flight time.

And while the job posting doesn’t go into too much detail about where the pilot will be flying, it seems likely to include trips for the company’s CEO, Brian Niccol.

Niccol, who left his role as CEO of Chipotle for the gig, is based in Newport Beach, California and didn’t appear to want to move to Seattle, where the company is headquartered.

According to the company’s regulatory filings, Starbucks is allowing Niccol to use its corporate jet to super-commute and gave him the ability to use the plane for private travel, too, within reason.



Niccol made news recently when he told corporate employees in March to work harder and take accountability for the coffee giant’s financial health, and in October 2024, employees were told they must work at least three three days a week in the office or leave.