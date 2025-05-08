4 cities leading the way in returning to the office — and that are staying home

When COVID-19 began making the rounds in the U.S., businesses shuttered and offices emptied. Remote work became the rule rather than the exception as bedrooms and basements were converted to makeshift offices.

But five years after the pandemic, people are gradually filling up the cubicles again, prodded on by President Donald Trump and CEOs. Still, office levels nationally remain way below pre-pandemic levels. The Placer.ai Index found that in April, nationwide office visits in a sampling of cities were down 30.7% compared to April 2019 — but, in some places, there is a more robust recovery taking place.

Here are some of the cities where offices are filling up the fastest and the slowest.