Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google's Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup
Plus, Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans
Elon Musk thinks Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robot will be the “biggest product of all time” now that it can learn new tasks from human instruction.
Speaking at a conference, the CEO claimed Tesla is “the only company with all the ingredients for making intelligent humanoid robots at scale.”
“This is a super big deal,” Musk said, claiming no invention “will even be close” to making as big of an impact as Optimus. “I think it will be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made, like that level.”
For more than a decade, Silicon Valley has been trying to convince us that the next big thing would be something you wear. The pitch was always slick: computers so seamlessly integrated into our lives that we’d barely notice them, devices that would augment reality and make us all cyborgs.
U.S. efforts to curtail China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips have backfired, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday, adding that the Biden administration’s export restrictions didn’t slow China’s AI ambitions — they accelerated them.
President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war has cost Nvidia (NVDA) $15 billion in business, the company’s CEO said Monday.
Jensen Huang made the comments during an interview with tech analyst Ben Thompson at the Computex trade show in Taipei. He said that America’s restrictions against exporting its H20 chips in China has had an unprecedented impact on the firm.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just said the company has a chance to “do the biggest thing” in its history: roll out 100 million AI-powered devices designed to sit on your desk, fit in your pocket, and integrate seamlessly into your daily life.
If you missed Nvidia’s (NVDA) keynote at Computex 2025, here’s the short version: AI is no longer just a tool — it’s the infrastructure of the future. Robots, desktops, smart cities, physics engines, and even national computing grids — all of it, Nvidia says, will be built on artificial intelligence.
China’s biggest AI player, Baidu (BIDU), beat expectations with a surge in cloud revenue, but its ad business is shrinking, it’s slashing AI prices to stay ahead of local rivals, and fresh U.S. chip export issues could cut its momentum short.
OpenAI is acquiring io, a hardware startup co-founded by Apple (AAPL) design legend Jony Ive, in a deal valued at approximately $6.5 billion, the company announced Wednesday.
Crypto is about to get even more mainstream.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) customers will soon be able to buy Bitcoin through the bank, CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday during the company’s annual Investor Day.
Google (GOOGL) is bringing its Gemini AI to Volvo cars. Google parent Alphabet and the Swedish carmaker, two companies that have collaborated for decades, announced a new partnership Wednesday to use Volvo’s vehicles as the lead development partner for the tech giant’s AI division. The announcement was made at Google’s annual I/O developer conference.