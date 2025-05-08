Nvidia on AI chip bans, OpenAI gets Jony Ive, and Google's Gemini in cars: Tech news roundup

2 / 11

Elon Musk thinks Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robot will be the “biggest product of all time” now that it can learn new tasks from human instruction.

Speaking at a conference, the CEO claimed Tesla is “the only company with all the ingredients for making intelligent humanoid robots at scale.”

“This is a super big deal,” Musk said, claiming no invention “will even be close” to making as big of an impact as Optimus. “I think it will be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made, like that level.”

