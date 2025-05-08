Payload Logo
Lifestyle

10 Mother's Day food and flower deals that there's still time to grab

Treat your mom to something special this year — and well-priced

ByBen Kesslen

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of restaurants and stores that want to help you celebrate.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best food and flower deals for moms this year that you aren’t too late to take advantage of.

Continue reading to check them out.

Checkers and Rally’s

Moms can get an entire meal for just $4 on Mother’s Day at Checkers and Rally’s. The deal includes a choice between a cheese double or a spicy chicken sandwich, a side of fries, a drink, and a cinnamon apple pie.

Denny’s

Denny’s is running a Mother’s Day breakfast-in-bed special, offering people who order delivery or pickup online $10 off orders of $30 or more.

Panda Express

Panda Express is offering a special family meal that feeds 5 people for $30 with the code THANKSMOM.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels has a special Mother’s Day Brunch Box, which serves up 8 people for about $5.50 a person, including bagels, spreads, sandwiches, muffins, and hash browns.

Edible Arrangments

Edible Arrangments is offering 15% off its special Mother’s Day collection, making it a great last-minute gift.

Stewart’s Shops

Moms in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire can get an ice cream cone for only 99 cents when they stop inside Stewart’s Shops on Mother’s Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX) had a buy-one-get-one-free deal last year for Mother’s Day, and while it hasn’t announced something similar this year, it does have a special collection of Mother’s Day merch and special Mother’s Day gift cards branded for the occasion.

Costco

Costco (COST) members can order a 50-stem rose bouquet online for mom for only $62.99. It includes next-business-day shipping.

Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa is offering a Mother’s Day cupcake set for $40, currently on sale. It can be shipped or picked up in-store.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off ice cream cakes of more than $30 for Mother’s Day.