10 Mother's Day food and flower deals that there's still time to grab
Treat your mom to something special this year — and well-priced
Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of restaurants and stores that want to help you celebrate.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best food and flower deals for moms this year that you aren’t too late to take advantage of.
Continue reading to check them out.
2 / 11
Checkers and Rally’s
Moms can get an entire meal for just $4 on Mother’s Day at Checkers and Rally’s. The deal includes a choice between a cheese double or a spicy chicken sandwich, a side of fries, a drink, and a cinnamon apple pie.
3 / 11
Denny’s
Denny’s is running a Mother’s Day breakfast-in-bed special, offering people who order delivery or pickup online $10 off orders of $30 or more.
4 / 11
Panda Express
Panda Express is offering a special family meal that feeds 5 people for $30 with the code THANKSMOM.
5 / 11
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels has a special Mother’s Day Brunch Box, which serves up 8 people for about $5.50 a person, including bagels, spreads, sandwiches, muffins, and hash browns.
6 / 11
Edible Arrangments
Edible Arrangments is offering 15% off its special Mother’s Day collection, making it a great last-minute gift.
7 / 11
Stewart’s Shops
Moms in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire can get an ice cream cone for only 99 cents when they stop inside Stewart’s Shops on Mother’s Day.
8 / 11
Starbucks
Starbucks (SBUX) had a buy-one-get-one-free deal last year for Mother’s Day, and while it hasn’t announced something similar this year, it does have a special collection of Mother’s Day merch and special Mother’s Day gift cards branded for the occasion.
9 / 11
Costco
Costco (COST) members can order a 50-stem rose bouquet online for mom for only $62.99. It includes next-business-day shipping.
10 / 11
Baked by Melissa
Baked by Melissa is offering a Mother’s Day cupcake set for $40, currently on sale. It can be shipped or picked up in-store.
11 / 11
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off ice cream cakes of more than $30 for Mother’s Day.