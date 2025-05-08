The 5 best states in America for military retirees — and the 5 worst

Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be difficult no matter where you live in the U.S., but some places put up more barriers than others.

WalletHub set out to find the best and worst states for military retirees. It looked at data from 50 states and Washington D.C., comparing economic, quality of life, and health care factors. It considered everything from state tax on military pensions to the share of VA facilities to mental health counselors per capita.

“The best states for military retirees make that adjustment as smooth as possible,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition to providing the conditions necessary for our veterans to thrive financially, they also have ample resources for taking care of military retirees’ physical and mental health.”

Continue reading to see the five best states for military retirees — and the five worst.