What stores are open and closed on Memorial Day
Most major stores will be open, but you won't be able to go to Costco or send any mail
Memorial Day is just around the corner, and while many see it as the unofficial start of summer — perfect for barbecues, beach trips, and big sales — not every store will be open for business.
We’ve compiled a list of stores that are open and closed on Memorial Day to help you out (but it’s always a good idea to look up the individual location’s hours online to double-check).
What retailers will be open on Memorial Day?
- Aldi: Open, hours vary by store
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open, hours may vary by store
- Costco Wholesale: Closed
- Dollar General: Open, hours may vary by store
- Dollar Tree: Open, hours may vary by store
- Domino’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- Dunkin’: Open, hours may vary by store
- FedEx: Closed
- Family Dollar: Open, hours may vary by store
- Kroger: Open, hours may vary by store
- Home Depot: Open, hours may vary by store
- IKEA: Open, hours may vary by store
- JCPenney: Open, hours may vary by store
- Kohl’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- Lowe’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- Macy’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- Marshalls: Open, hours may vary by store
- McDonald’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- Nordstrom: Open, hours may vary by store
- Nordstrom Rack: Open, hours may vary by store
- Old Navy: Open, hours may vary by store
- Petco: Open, hours may vary by store
- PetSmart: Open, hours may vary by store
- Pizza Hut: Open, hours may vary by store
- Publix: Open, hours may vary by store
- Raising Cane’s: Closed
- Rite Aid: Open, hours may vary by store
- Safeway: Open, hours may vary by store
- Sam’s Club: Open, hours may vary by store
- Stop & Shop: Open, hours may vary by store
- ShopRite: Open, hours may vary by store
- Starbucks: Open, hours may vary by store
- Sweetgreen: Open, hours may vary by store
- Target: Open, hours may vary by store
- T.J. Maxx: Open, hours may vary by store
- Trader Joe’s: Open, hours may vary by store
- UPS: Closed
- USPS: Closed
- Walgreens: Open, hours may vary by store
- Whole Foods Market: Open, hours may vary by store