Peter Ferreira was a fitness enthusiast with a sweet tooth who found his way into Shark Tank. He had created a protein-packed peanut butter bar to satisfy his cravings while meeting his health needs.

“With my desire to bring the product to more fitness enthusiasts who love food, I wrote a email to Shark Tank and appeared on the show in 2013 where we successfully raised money from investors Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec,” Ferrieira says.

“This helped us expand quickly and successfully. Over time and with much work, we have become one of the biggest success stories from Shark Tank!”

Nuts ‘N More bagged a $250,000 investment from Cuban for 35% of the company in 2013 and his returns keep coming.