The 10 best cities in America for running a marathon These cities received top grades for their ability to host runners

More than one million people run a marathon every year globally, and in the U.S., there are plenty of races to choose from. But what are the best host cities?

SIXT, a global mobility service provider, identified the top 10 U.S. cities for marathoners. It looked at a series of factors to compile its rankings, including the number of marathons each year, the prevalence of local run clubs, the average marathon run time, things to do before and after the race, the number of sportswear stores, and the quality of hotel options.

“These destinations invite new runners to chase their first finish line, set personal records, and soak in the sights along the way,” SIXT said.

