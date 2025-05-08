Payload Logo
Business News

JPMorgan Chase is getting into the business of geopolitics

Condoleezza Rice, Tony Blair, and Paul Ryan are among the former government leaders partnering with the banking giant

ByNiamh Rowe
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) will now offer its clients advice on geopolitical risk.

Suggested Reading

Boeing is back in China
Warner Bros. Discovery is blowing itself up to win the next act
No, Costco cards don't count as airport REAL IDs, the TSA says

The U.S. bank unveiled JPMorganChase Center for Geopolitics (CfG) on Wednesday, an advisory service to help clients “successfully navigate the increasingly complex global business landscape.”

Related Content

CEOs are getting more confident about the economy — with a catch
OpenAI says it's making $10 billion in annual recurring revenue as ChatGPT grows

“In today’s world, business leaders must navigate rising global competition coupled with unprecedented interconnectedness, disruptive technological forces, persistent economic uncertainty and proliferating geopolitical crises,” said JPMorgan’s Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

In a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday, Dimon added: “[We] are once again at a hinge point in history.”

Foreign policy advisor and former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Derek Chollet will head the CfG. The unit will draw on insights from geopolitical and business advisors both within and outside the firm.

These include former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair, and former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan. They will be taking part in a video series for the bank.

The CfG published its first series of reports on Wednesday, which include guidance on the events and relationships companies should monitor, as geopolitical dynamics unfold and allegiances evolve. Topics include “the new Middle East chessboard,” the era of “global rearmament,” the future of Europe’s autonomy, and the Russia-Ukraine “end game.”

“Geopolitics is no longer a side issue for business – it’s an issue in every c-suite and boardroom around the world,” said Josh Bolten, CEO of Business Roundtable.

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.