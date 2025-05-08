16 books wealthy people are reading this summer, according to JPMorgan Chase
The bank's 2025 Summer Reading List is anything but light reading — and that’s exactly the point
A top financial institution is inviting its clients to trade in a “hot girl summer” for something a bit more cerebral. Maybe call it a “thought girl summer” — or even a “Harvard fellow with thoughts on monetary policy summer.”
While the phrase “summer reading list” might conjure images of dog-eared paperbacks wedged between bottles of sunscreen in a sandy beach tote — a splashy thriller here, a swoony romance there — this isn’t that list.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) just announced the 26th edition of its Summer Reading List, which functions somewhat of a cultural mood board for the global elite. What started as solely a collection of nonfiction has evolved into a full-blown curiosity cabinet, curated from hundreds of recommendations submitted by JPMorgan’s wealth advisors and clients around the world.
The 2025 edition comprises 16 titles spanning economic treatises, cosmic explorations, and reflections on purpose and progress — and shows what the wealthy are (or should be) reading this summer.
“Our 2025 Summer Reading List is a celebration of curiosity’s boundless power,” said Darin Oduyoye, the firm’s chief communications officer for asset and wealth management. “This year’s selections challenge us to think and explore boldly. With topics ranging from personal values to innovative frontiers such of AI, electric vehicles and the universe’s wonders — this list is designed to inspire growth and forward-thinking.”
So whether you’re enjoying your summer from a Manhattan rooftop, an Ibiza lounge chair, or a rather less exclusive (and much more weedy) corner of your nearby park, here’s JPMorgan’s official invitation to read like the one percent. The vibe? Less fruity cocktail in hand, more black coffee and big ideas.
Here are the books that made the cut.
“Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life” by Shigehiro Oishi, PhD
In this book, psychologist Shigehiro Oishi introduces “psychological richness” as a third path to a fulfilling life (alongside happiness and meaning) by showing how curiosity and diverse experiences lead to growth.
“Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career” by Suzy Welch
In this book, Suzy Welch draws from her popular NYU class and personal experience to look at how to uncover your purpose and build an authentic, meaningful life in a fast-paced world.
“Reset: How to Change What’s Not Working” by Dan Heath
In this book, Dan Heath provides a framework for breaking out of unproductive habits and initiating change.
“The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward” by Melinda French Gates
In this book, Melinda French Gates reflects on personal and professional transitions (from parenthood to leaving the Gates Foundation), offering insight into navigating change with clarity and courage.
“Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible” by James Lawrence
In this book, endurance athlete James Lawrence shares his mental toughness secrets and mindset that allowed him to complete 50 full-distance triathlons in 50 states over 50 days — and to attempt 100 Iron Man competitions in 100 days.
“The Tell: A Memoir” by Amy Griffin
In this book, venture capitalist Amy Griffin explores her lifelong habit of running as a metaphor for escaping childhood trauma.
“Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA” by Noor Sweid
In this book, Global Ventures founder Noor Sweid looks at the rapid rise of tech and entrepreneurship in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) — particularly at how young innovators are reshaping global markets across key sectors.
“The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska
In this book, Palantir (PLTR) CEO Alexander Karp and executive Nicholas W. Zamiska look at the West’s technological future in the face of global change, offering strategies for the software industry.
“Inevitable: Inside the Messy, Unstoppable Transition to Electric Vehicles” by Mike Colias
In this book, Wall Street Journal (NWSA) reporter Mike Colias explores the electric vehicle revolution and its sweeping effects on the global auto industry.
“Raising AI: An Essential Guide to Parenting Our Future” by De Kai
In this book, AI translation pioneer De Kai explores how to understand and ethically engage with AI to empower the future — a future where humanity and AI coexist in harmony.
“MirrorMirror: The Reflective Surface in Contemporary Art” by Michael Petry
In this book, art historian Michael Petry features over 150 artists, including Cindy Sherman and Yayoi Kusama, to explore the symbolic and aesthetic role of mirrors in contemporary art.
“The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste in the Gilded Age” by Ian Wardropper
In this illustrated history, Ian Wardropper tells the story of industrialist Henry Clay Frick and his daughter, Helen, as they built one of America’s most influential art collections.
“Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives” by Nikki Giovanni, James L. Green, Emily Lakdawalla, Rob Manning and Margaret A. Weitekamp
This visual collection showcases decades of NASA’s most iconic images of Mars with commentary from scientists and writers.
“Living with Flowers” by Aerin Lauder
In this book, Aerin Lauder draws on her family’s legacy to shares simple, elegant ways to incorporate flowers into everyday life.
“The Values Compass: What 101 Countries Teach Us About Purpose, Life, and Leadership” by Dr. Mandeep Rai
In this book, former journalist Dr. Mandeep Rai looks at the core values of 101 countries and how they shape identity, leadership, and purpose.
“Our Dollar, Your Problem: An Insider’s View of the Seven Turbulent Decades of Global Finance, and the Road Ahead” by Kenneth Rogoff
In this book — JPMorgan’s “Economic Spotlight” pick — economist Kenneth Rogoff looks at the rise of the U.S. dollar and its stability moving forward, considering the risks and realities of America’s financial dominance in an increasingly unstable global system.