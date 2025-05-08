16 books wealthy people are reading this summer, according to JPMorgan Chase The bank's 2025 Summer Reading List is anything but light reading — and that’s exactly the point

A top financial institution is inviting its clients to trade in a “hot girl summer” for something a bit more cerebral. Maybe call it a “thought girl summer” — or even a “Harvard fellow with thoughts on monetary policy summer.”

While the phrase “summer reading list” might conjure images of dog-eared paperbacks wedged between bottles of sunscreen in a sandy beach tote — a splashy thriller here, a swoony romance there — this isn’t that list.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) just announced the 26th edition of its Summer Reading List, which functions somewhat of a cultural mood board for the global elite. What started as solely a collection of nonfiction has evolved into a full-blown curiosity cabinet, curated from hundreds of recommendations submitted by JPMorgan’s wealth advisors and clients around the world.

The 2025 edition comprises 16 titles spanning economic treatises, cosmic explorations, and reflections on purpose and progress — and shows what the wealthy are (or should be) reading this summer.

“Our 2025 Summer Reading List is a celebration of curiosity’s boundless power,” said Darin Oduyoye, the firm’s chief communications officer for asset and wealth management. “This year’s selections challenge us to think and explore boldly. With topics ranging from personal values to innovative frontiers such of AI, electric vehicles and the universe’s wonders — this list is designed to inspire growth and forward-thinking.”

So whether you’re enjoying your summer from a Manhattan rooftop, an Ibiza lounge chair, or a rather less exclusive (and much more weedy) corner of your nearby park, here’s JPMorgan’s official invitation to read like the one percent. The vibe? Less fruity cocktail in hand, more black coffee and big ideas.

Here are the books that made the cut.