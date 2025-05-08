7 things home buyers want in 2025, according to Redfin

If you’re planning on selling your home, you want to make sure it’s as attractive to buyers as possible.

Redfin outlined seven features that buyers are currently looking for, some of which are big fixes and others that don’t take much work to install.

Continue reading to see what features the real estate firm highlighted as you get ready to bring your house to market.