7 things home buyers want in 2025, according to Redfin
Making these fixes before bringing your house to market could help ensure you get the money you think your house is worth
If you’re planning on selling your home, you want to make sure it’s as attractive to buyers as possible.
Redfin outlined seven features that buyers are currently looking for, some of which are big fixes and others that don’t take much work to install.
Continue reading to see what features the real estate firm highlighted as you get ready to bring your house to market.
Covered outdoor space
Redfin (RDFN) says buyers are looking for all-year-round outdoor spaces that provide protection from the elements.
“One home feature that gets buyers especially excited these days is outdoor space that’s covered,” said Redfin agent David Palmer. “Heated or not, buyers are really excited about that.”
Palmer said the outdoor space “may not add as much appraisal value as heated square footage that you’re adding to the house” but it’s still a “great benefit” to buyers.
Energy-efficient windows and insulation
With costly utility bills front of mind, many people want to make sure the house they buy has good insulation and energy-saving windows. Redfin says this matters the most in areas with extreme weather.
Well-maintained attics and crawl spaces
Buyers are going to check out your attic and crawl spaces, so make sure it’s not covered in cobwebs and looks like it’s out of a different century.
A clean attic is “one of the things that a buyer is going to be really excited about,” Palmer said. “They’re going to realize that you’ve probably taken really good care of the rest of the home.”
Smart home technology
Buyers are looking for smart home technology like video doorbells and app-based thermostats, Redfin says. These aren’t too difficult to install and attract younger people in the market for a home.
New kitchen and bathrooms
“Another feature that buyers are still excited about is kitchens and bathrooms,” Palmer said. “If they’re on point, buyers are going to be excited about them.”
Oftentimes, the renovations are worth the investment, too, Redfin says. It’s just a matter of whether you want to put that money into your home before selling.
Great storage
Buyers love built-in storage, Redfin says, even something as simple as a garage storage system. It helps buyers picture themselves living in your home, creating an important emotional connection.
Office or flex room
In our hybrid and work-from-home era, an extra room can make all the difference. Dedicated office spaces are appealing to potential buyers, Redfin says.