6 memorable moments from Elon Musk's time leading DOGE Musk is leaving his role in the Trump administration to refocus on Tesla and his other businesses

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced this week that his time as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end.

“I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk said on X late Wednesday. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

Musk’s departure was long expected. Under federal law, “special government employees,” as Musk is designated, are limited to working 130 days during any 365-day period.

Here are some of his most memorable DOGE moments.