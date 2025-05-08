7 of the busiest highways in America — and 1 of the loneliest From California to Florida, try to avoid these highway hot spots

Memorial Day weekend means the beginning of the summer driving season. And that means you might be reading this while you are stuck in traffic (and if you are reading this while you are stuck in traffic, put your phone down and read it later).

According to data from the Federal Highway Administration, the busiest roads in the United States carry up to 500,000 vehicles every day. California, the largest state by population, also has the most locations in the top 25. Twelve locations in the state each carry more than 300,000 vehicles on a typical day.

Of course, a highway to Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day weekend could end up being the most car clogged. Or a highway to the mountains of Maine. Holidays scramble typical traffic patterns, but if you are planning travel this weekend or this summer, here are some stretches of road to avoid.



