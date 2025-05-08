The 10 best used cars for less than $20,000 right now, according to Consumer Reports
As the average new car price nears $50,000, here are some affordable used vehicles to check out
Car prices are soaring — meaning many Americans simply can’t afford to buy a vehicle new. And with tariffs in the mix, prices might soon get even higher.
If your budget maxes out at $20,000 and you’re looking to purchase a car, Consumer Reports has you covered. It made a list of some of its highest-rated cars, SUVs, and trucks you can currently buy used for under $20,000.
Used car for under $10k: Mazda 6 2016
A 2016 Mazda (MZDAY) 6 tends to sell for somewhere between $8,450 and $11,450 and gets good scores from Consumer Reports for reliability and fuel economy.
Used car for under $15k: Toyota Corolla 2019
You can score a 2019 Corolla for somewhere between $13,325 and $16,600. Consumer Reports says it’s a great choice for reliability, fuel economy, and a nice ride.
Used SUV for under $15k: Mazda CX-5
A 2018 Mazda CX-5 tends to cost between $12,950 and $16,125. It got high marks from Consumer Reports for its handling and reliability.
Used hybrid car for under $20k: Toyota Camry 2019
You can get a 2019 Hybrid Camry for between $16,700 and $21,000. Drivers can expect the car to get about 52 miles per gallon.
Small SUV for under $20k: Kia Sportage 2021
A 2021 Kia (HYMTF) Sportage gets 25 miles per gallon and usually costs between $15,925 and $20,625. Consumer Reports praised its powertrain and surprisingly sporty drive.
Hybrid SUV for under $20k: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
You can get a 2018 Hybrid Rav4 for between $16,200 and $21,025. The SUV gets 32 miles per gallon and Consumer Reports praised its handing, safety, and styling.
3-Row SUV for under $20k: Mazda CX-9 2018
A 2018 Mazda CX-9 tends to cost between $12,725 and $17,700. It got high marks on its road and reliability tests.
Luxury SUV for under $20k: Lexus NX 2017
You can score a 2017 Lexus (TM) NX for between $17,975 and $21,100. Consumer Reports praised it for practicality paired with a luxury feel.
Pickup truck for under $20k: Toyota Tacoma 2015
A 2015 Tacoma will usually cost you between $14,100 - $20,275 and is a reliable pick, according to Consumer Reports.
Sports Car for under $20,000: Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
For between $15,350 and $21,575, you can have a sporty MX-5 Miata that’s reliable and gets 32 miles per gallon.