The 5 best electric motorcycles Ditch the gasoline and hop on these electric bikes for your next trip

Electric bikes have existed for generations, dating back to the late 19th century. Modern motorcycles have caught up to their gas-powered counterparts thanks to technological advancements. Now, riders can enjoy eco-friendly rides and road performance.

While sales have recently slowed, electric bikes have been growing their market share. Motorcycles Data says battery-powered two-wheelers recently surpassed 10 million units worldwide — a 77% increase from their 2019 status. However, the popularity depends on the region.

China is the world’s leader in electric bikes, accounting for over 80% of global sales. Manufacturers focus on this market because of the high demand nationwide. While less significant, countries like India and Vietnam are other targeted regions because of the vehicle’s popularity.

Battery-powered bikes have needed help taking off in the United States, though the tide is turning toward these vehicles. California has advanced efforts to increase zero-emission two-wheeler sales in the next two decades. Experts expect that EVs will make up nearly 45% of new car vehicle sales in 2035.

Electric motorbikes benefit riders due to their reduced maintenance and operating costs. When gasoline costs rise, you can avoid the volatility and continue charging the bike. Removing fossil fuels also helps your carbon footprint, considering these vehicles don’t produce tailpipe emissions.

Another benefit of using electrified motorbikes is the growing charging infrastructure. Most can use the same public chargers as traditional EVs, and some can use DC systems. Use an adapter to connect your motorcycle to Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers and benefit from the increased speeds.

Manufacturers also have improved battery range and reliability in their electric motorcycles. These offer a unique riding experience through quietness and cutting-edge technology.