The 5 best electric motorcycles
Ditch the gasoline and hop on these electric bikes for your next trip
Electric bikes have existed for generations, dating back to the late 19th century. Modern motorcycles have caught up to their gas-powered counterparts thanks to technological advancements. Now, riders can enjoy eco-friendly rides and road performance.
While sales have recently slowed, electric bikes have been growing their market share. Motorcycles Data says battery-powered two-wheelers recently surpassed 10 million units worldwide — a 77% increase from their 2019 status. However, the popularity depends on the region.
China is the world’s leader in electric bikes, accounting for over 80% of global sales. Manufacturers focus on this market because of the high demand nationwide. While less significant, countries like India and Vietnam are other targeted regions because of the vehicle’s popularity.
Battery-powered bikes have needed help taking off in the United States, though the tide is turning toward these vehicles. California has advanced efforts to increase zero-emission two-wheeler sales in the next two decades. Experts expect that EVs will make up nearly 45% of new car vehicle sales in 2035.
Electric motorbikes benefit riders due to their reduced maintenance and operating costs. When gasoline costs rise, you can avoid the volatility and continue charging the bike. Removing fossil fuels also helps your carbon footprint, considering these vehicles don’t produce tailpipe emissions.
Another benefit of using electrified motorbikes is the growing charging infrastructure. Most can use the same public chargers as traditional EVs, and some can use DC systems. Use an adapter to connect your motorcycle to Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers and benefit from the increased speeds.
Manufacturers also have improved battery range and reliability in their electric motorcycles. These offer a unique riding experience through quietness and cutting-edge technology.
LiveWire S2 Del Mar
The LiveWire (HOG) (LVWR) S2 Del Mar is terrific for riding in the city as well as the open highways. This electrified motorbike has a sizable battery and uses a water-cooling system to regulate temperature. You can use Level 1 and Level 2 charging and go zero to 60 mph in just three seconds. Riders benefit from reliability through the tire pressure monitoring system and software updates.
Ryvid Anthem
The Ryvid Anthem is a tech-friendly and fun electric motorcycle to drive. Performance and efficiency headline the machine, as it features 20 kW of power in the motor and an eco mode to conserve energy. Considering the removable battery and fast charging, the vehicle works well for urban commuters. Ryvid says its bike charges to 80% in just 30 minutes if you use a Level 2 charger.
Can-Am Pulse
The Can-Am (DOOO) Pulse has a higher starting price than other electric motorcycles, though the performance speaks for itself. Riders get up to 100 miles of range in the city and require just 50 minutes to charge from 20% to 80%. A naked design makes this electrified bike feel more rugged as you drive along the highway, while upgrading to the Pulse ‘73 package provides LED lights and exclusive trims.
NAXEON I AM. Pro
Naxeon’s I AM. electric motorcycle includes a standard and pro trim, depending on your needs. The souped-up version features a top speed of 72 mph and 10.5 kW of peak power. You also get a nice boost in range, as the bike lets you drive up to 112 miles on a single charge. Naxeon wields a semi-solid-state battery with up to 1,500 life cycles for heightened performance.
Zero Motorcycles FXE
If you like to go fast, the Zero Motorcycles FXE may be for you. It unleashes your inner racer by setting a maximum speed of 85 mph. While the vehicle is fast, it doesn’t compromise range. The FXE includes a 105-mile capacity and an 80-minute charge time. Each motorbike has LED lights and preprogrammed eco modes to increase sustainability.