The 5 best electric 4x4 trucks
Today’s electric trucks are ready to tow trailers and tackle dirt roads
Electric vehicles may conjure images of sedans and e-bikes, but the offerings have now expanded to pickup trucks. Manufacturers worldwide are electrifying these massive towing machines with big batteries and unrelenting performance.
Despite their heavy builds, these automobiles have excellent range thanks to extensive research and new technological advancements. Automakers at home and abroad are packing their electric trucks with large battery packs — mostly lithium-ion technology that’s stored under the hood.
Regenerative braking has been another critical development in battery-operated trucks. The feature converts energy lost during braking into usable electricity for the motor, thus expanding range. Considering the increased stress, it’s essential when in traffic or hauling heavy loads.
While electric sedans have had two decades of mass production, electric 4x4s are relatively new in the automotive world. Experts say the market size is around $19.42 billion in 2025, though a 30.84% CAGR could elevate it to $56.9 billion by 2029.
Buyers still have somewhat limited selection when looking for an electric pickup truck, but more and more automakers are entering the fold with exciting plans: The Ram 1500 REV will debut in 2026 after production delays, and while Toyota (TM) has yet to release a battery-powered pickup, the automaker has one planned for European markets.
Here are five of the best electric 4x4 trucks you can buy right now.
GMC Hummer EV
The Hummer has a reputation for being a gas-guzzler. However, GMC (GM) has flipped the script to include an all-electric SUV and a pickup truck. The latter gets an estimated 367-mile range and is terrific for going off the beaten path. You can take this electrified off-roader on dirt and sand due to its off-road capabilities, such as CrabWalk’s diagonal driving.
Rivian R1T
Rivian (RIVN) is a relative newcomer to the automotive industry, coming onto the scene in 2009. However, its R1T has made a splash in the electric pickup market. This battery-powered truck has an estimated 420-mile range with a dual motor and can tow up to 11,000 pounds. If you’re hauling cargo, the payload can hold up to 1,764 pounds.
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Since 1999, Chevrolet has prioritized muscle and size in its Silverado lineup. Would you expect anything different in the electric version? The Chevrolet Silverado EV features a 460-mile range and up to 785 pound-feet of torque with a fully loaded powertrain. Drivers get up to 12,500 pounds of maximum towing and may be pleasantly surprised to see 760 horsepower in the motor.
GMC Sierra EV Denali
The GMC Sierra EV Denali is everything you want from an electric pickup. While it utilizes the General Motors platform, the GMC electric truck provides a more rugged exterior. The Sierra EV Denali has a maximum towing capacity of 10,500 pounds and a luxury interior for cozy rides. Onboard outlets mean you have backup energy for your home if the power goes out.
Ford F-150 Lightning
The Ford (F) F-Series has been America’s top vehicle, selling over 700,000 units in 2024. Consumers purchased over 33,000 F-150 Lightnings last year, cementing it among the top electric pickup trucks worldwide. The battery-powered vehicle has a spacious interior, expanded storage and all-wheel drive. Each one features 11 power outlets for appliances and tools while you work. The EPA-estimated range is 240 miles, though you can extend it with a battery pack.