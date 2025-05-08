Every iPhone ever made, in order of release Since 2007, Apple has iterated on its signature product — the iPhone. Check out this comprehensive list of every iPhone model and how each one changed the game

Apple’s (AAPL) first-generation iPhone entered the U.S. market in June 2007, joining other mobile devices that offered limited web browsing, email, and multimedia capabilities. As Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone has seen an evolution in design, functionality, and performance, shaping the way people interact with technology.

From the original iPhone to the latest model, Apple continues to offer new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. Here’s a list of every iPhone made in order of release.