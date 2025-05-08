Walmart warns price hikes are coming as earnings take a hit from tariffs

Walmart (WMT) posted a solid first quarter Thursday — with a big “in this economy” caveat — as digital sales, membership fees, and ad revenue all delivered double-digit growth. But after weeks of tariff anxiety, chief financial officer John David Rainey is making headlines with a clear warning: Higher prices are coming if new duties on Chinese goods take effect.

“We would expect price increases if those tariffs are enacted,” Rainey told CNBC Thursday, sharp words for the world’s largest retailer by revenue and (arguably) the world’s largest deflationary anchor in consumer pricing. Consumers are “going to start seeing higher prices,” he said.

The warning landed just weeks after Walmart pulled its guidance on April 9, seven days after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff rollout that upended global trade. Now Walmart is reiterating full-year projections, including 3-4% net sales growth, but withholding near-term profit guidance, citing that old saw: a “dynamic” macro environment.

Walmart stock was off slightly in premarket trading Thursday morning.

Wealthy households trade down For the quarter, Walmart’s revenue rose 2.5% to $165.6 billion (up 4% in constant currency), with U.S. same-store sales climbing 4.5%, driven largely by groceries and health products.

Contributing to the gain? Wealthy shoppers trading down, possibly for those same “dynamic” macro reasons. Grocery market share growth was “led by upper-income households,” according to the earnings presentation.

But even as Walmart broadens its grip on American wallets, margins remain tight. Net income fell 12%, and adjusted EPS edged up just 1.7%. Executives blamed higher depreciation and wage investments, other costs that may get steeper if and when tariffs bite.

For now, Walmart’s size, scale, and value positioning remain competitive advantages. But Rainey’s message was clear: Even the stalwart Walmart can’t hold down inflationary pressure forever.

“The real elephant in the room is prices,” Greg Zakowicz, a Senior Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend, told Quartz. “Walmart, among others, expects prices to increase in the coming months. Though not great news for shoppers, Walmart is well-positioned to maintain its status as a go-to store for value-minded omnichannel consumers, further solidifying its value positioning for households of all income levels.”