10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000
If you dream of homeownership and city living, check out these areas
It’s no secret that housing costs are through the roof.
Right now, the median home sale is $430,787, according to Redfin. Five years ago, it was $302,434. And 10 ten years ago, it was $225,000.
For singles or couples trying to buy their first home, rising costs are a barrier to the dream of homeownership. And many are moving away from their hometowns or avoiding cities altogether to be able to purchase a starter home.
But not every city is as unaffordable as you might think.
Redfin compiled a list of large metro areas where you can still buy a home for under $300,000.
Continue reading to see the 10 large metro areas that made the list and their median home sale prices.
#10: El Paso, Texas — $264,000
#9: St. Louis, Missouri — $263,850
#8: Baton Rouge, Louisiana — $258,815
#7: McAllen, Texas — $250,000
#6: Buffalo, New York — $243,000
#5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $235,000
#4: Rochester, New York — $230,750
#3: Dayton, Ohio — $229,500
#2: Cleveland, Ohio — $227,000
