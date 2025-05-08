Payload Logo
10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000

If you dream of homeownership and city living, check out these areas

ByBen Kesslen

It’s no secret that housing costs are through the roof.

Right now, the median home sale is $430,787, according to Redfin. Five years ago, it was $302,434. And 10 ten years ago, it was $225,000.

For singles or couples trying to buy their first home, rising costs are a barrier to the dream of homeownership. And many are moving away from their hometowns or avoiding cities altogether to be able to purchase a starter home.

But not every city is as unaffordable as you might think.

Redfin compiled a list of large metro areas where you can still buy a home for under $300,000.

Continue reading to see the 10 large metro areas that made the list and their median home sale prices.

#10: El Paso, Texas — $264,000

#9: St. Louis, Missouri — $263,850

#8: Baton Rouge, Louisiana — $258,815

#7: McAllen, Texas — $250,000

#6: Buffalo, New York — $243,000

#5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $235,000

#4: Rochester, New York — $230,750

#3: Dayton, Ohio — $229,500

#2: Cleveland, Ohio — $227,000

#1: Detroit, Michigan — $180,950