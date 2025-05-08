10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000

10 metro areas where you can still buy a home for less than $300,000 If you dream of homeownership and city living, check out these areas

It’s no secret that housing costs are through the roof.

Right now, the median home sale is $430,787, according to Redfin. Five years ago, it was $302,434. And 10 ten years ago, it was $225,000.

For singles or couples trying to buy their first home, rising costs are a barrier to the dream of homeownership. And many are moving away from their hometowns or avoiding cities altogether to be able to purchase a starter home.

But not every city is as unaffordable as you might think.

Redfin compiled a list of large metro areas where you can still buy a home for under $300,000.

Continue reading to see the 10 large metro areas that made the list and their median home sale prices.