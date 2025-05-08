Amazon will invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand AI services
The company said the initiative will create 1,250 high-skilled jobs in the state
Amazon (AMZN) announced on Monday that it will invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to build two data centers as it expands its cloud computing infrastructure and advances AI.
The retail giant said the new initiatives will create 1,250 high-skilled jobs while “supporting thousands more in the AWS data center supply chain.”
It identified Salem Township, in Luzerne County, and Falls Township, a suburb of Philadelphia, as the first two locations for the development of its ”future innovation campuses,” and said many other areas are under consideration. It did not give a timeline for the project.
The new jobs created by the investment will include data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers, and security specialists, among others. Amazon will also invest in workforce development programs in the communities to help train future employees, the company said.
David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, said in a press release that the plan “reinforces our dedication to advancing AI innovation while creating lasting economic opportunities in the state.”
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that “this initial investment from Amazon will create thousands of good-paying, stable jobs.”
“We’re creating opportunity for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania,” he added.
The plan is part of Amazon’s continued investment in artificial intelligence, which the company says shows its “commitment to supporting U.S. leadership in AI.”
But the plan is not without controversy. It comes as big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta are searching for power sources that can keep up with AI’s energy needs. The Salem Township data center will be built next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant, where Amazon wants to plug in its data center directly to expedite the process.
Last year, Talen Energy, which controls the Susquehanna plant, sold Amazon its data center next door for $650 million. Amazon secured 40% of the plant’s output as part of the deal, offering to pay more for the energy than the utility, according to the Associated Press. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is holding up the arrangement, investigating whether or not it’s fair to hand over the energy output to the highest bidder and if it will deprive local households of the energy they need.
The Nvidia CEO called the U.K. "the envy of the world" and "a great place to invest" as he appeared in London
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got the rockstar treatment during London Tech Week — and even garnered some comparisons to Tony Stark
The conference attendees waited in long lines before the conference opened to get a good seat for Huang’s event with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Many people didn’t even manage to get into the talk.
“He’s like Iron Man,” one conference goer told CNBC about Huang. “The amount of infrastructure required for AI wouldn’t be possible without that man.”
The Nvidia (NVDA) co-founder and CEO called the U.K. “the envy of the world” in a “Goldilocks circumstance,” during his appearance.
Huang also told the audience that Nvidia will continue to pour cash into Britain, which he called “such a great place to invest.” The company will start an AI lab there and wants to upskill the workforce.
He said, “Because of AI, every industry in the U.K. will be a tech industry.” He added: “The U.K. has one of the richest AI communities anywhere on the planet, the deepest thinkers, the best universities…and the third largest AI capital investment of anywhere in the world.
Meanwhile, Starmer emphasized the country’s “sovereign AI ambitions,” stating that the government will invest £1 billion in AI by 2030.
Huang’s appearance in London kicked off his European tour. He plans to visit Paris this week, where he is likely to meet with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. Nvidia is also working with Germany to help them build a supercomputer using Nvidia architecture and with Sweden to construct the Scandinavian country’s first national AI infrastructure.
AI announcements at Apple's big annual event are expected to underwhelm
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday with what is becoming a familiar problem for the Cupertino tech giant: The company that once set the pace for consumer technology finds itself playing catch-up in the industry’s most important race.
While Apple will unveil sweeping visual redesigns across its operating systems — including a new “digital glass” interface inspired by its Vision Pro headset — the AI announcements are expected to be underwhelming compared to the rapid-fire innovations competitors have unleashed in recent months.
The contrast with Google I/O just three weeks ago couldn’t be starker. Google’s developer conference was a showcase of AI muscle-flexing: new models that generate music in real-time, realistic video creation from simple prompts, coding assistants that can tackle entire backlogs, and text-to-speech capabilities with customizable voices and accents. Google even introduced tools that can browse the web and use software under user direction — early examples of the autonomous AI agents that many see as the next frontier.
Apple’s most significant AI announcement, meanwhile, will be opening its foundation models to third-party developers. But these models pack just 3 billion parameters — a fraction of the complexity found in the latest releases from OpenAI, Google, or even Apple’s own internal tools, which are rumored to reach into the trillions of parameters.
Bloomberg reported more than a dozen other small updates, including rebranding some existing Safari and Photos features as “AI-powered” and introducing live translation for phone calls and AirPods — capabilities Google has offered on Android for years. A new AI-powered battery optimization mode might arrive later, developed alongside the slimmer iPhone 17 expected this fall.
Perhaps most telling is what won’t be announced: the much-anticipated Siri overhaul that Apple promised last year has been indefinitely delayed. The “LLM Siri” that could finally make Apple’s assistant conversational like ChatGPT remains woefully behind schedule, according to reports. Apple’s AI health service and revamped Health app have been pushed to late 2026.
Instead, Apple will lean heavily on what it does best: design. The new “Solarium” interface will bring transparency and light effects across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and other operating systems. The company is also switching to year-based naming (hence the “26" designations for software launching later this year) in what appears to be a branding maneuver to project forward momentum.
The Phone app will get its first major redesign since 2007, combining contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into a single scrollable window. Messages will add polling and background images to compete with WhatsApp. A new centralized Games app will attempt to position Apple devices as serious gaming platforms, though it’s unlikely to challenge Nintendo or Sony’s dominance.
The hardware struggles are perhaps even more concerning than the AI delays. Apple once owned the premium device space, but competitors are now encroaching on its turf. Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 2023 and plans to produce 10 million units annually by 2026. Meanwhile, OpenAI has partnered with Jony Ive — Apple’s former design chief who created the iPhone and iPad — on plans for 100 million AI “companions” by the end of next year. These aren’t just software competitors; they’re direct threats to Apple’s hardware dominance.
But these incremental improvements come at a perilous moment for Apple that extends far beyond Monday’s keynote. The company has suffered a brutal 2025: its stock has dropped 20%, making it the worst performer among the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks and raising questions about whether it even belongs in that elite group anymore. A damaging legal defeat in the Epic Games case threatens its lucrative App Store revenue model, with a federal judge finding Apple in contempt for willfully violating court orders. Mounting tariff costs will add an estimated $900 million in expenses this quarter alone, forcing the company to rapidly reconfigure its China-centric supply chain.
Perhaps most troubling, Apple’s iPhone shipments in China — once a growth engine — cratered by more than 20% in late 2024, according to Counterpoint Research, dropping the company to fifth place in the world’s largest smartphone market. The company can’t even leverage its AI features as a differentiator there, since ChatGPT integration had to be stripped from Chinese iPhones to comply with local regulations.
Apple’s bet on taking a “thoughtful” approach to AI — emphasizing privacy and on-device processing over raw capability — probably has merit in the long term. But tech cycles move fast, and the company risks ceding significant ground to competitors who are shipping powerful AI features today, not in 2026 or beyond.
Expect news from Apple's WWDC, earnings reports from enterprise tech, and a key inflation reading that could affect the Fed's next interest rate decision
Last week, markets closed in the green, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all notching gains amid a bumper crop of political drama. The most explosive news came from the sudden and very public rupture between President Trump and Elon Musk, a feud that helped trigger Tesla’s (TSLA) worst stock plunge in over a year.
On the macro side, Friday’s jobs report showed a still-solid labor market, reinforcing expectations that rate cuts will remain on hold. In contrast, however, forward-looking layoff data from Challenger Gray pointed to a chill spreading through white-collar ranks that’s worth watching.
The week ahead promises plenty of fresh catalysts. Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off , with investors watching closely for AI announcements that could reenergize the company’s growth. Midweek brings the latest Consumer Price Index report, a key gauge of inflation. And while earnings season is winding down, reports from Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) will offer insight as to whether corporate belt-tightening is easing or just beginning.
Expect loads of coverage as Apple kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), with the keynote address scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The tech giant is expected to unveil updates to its various OS offerings, perhaps alongside some news of much-hoped-for AI expansion. With Apple shares deeply lagging the broader market this year (down 17% vs. the Nasdaq’s 1.5% gain), WWDC could be a turning point for sentiment.
Also on the calendar: earnings from Casey’s General Stores (CASY), the gas station and convenience chain with a strong rural footprint. The company reports before the market opens, with Wall Street expecting increased sales and decreased profits.
GameStop (GME) reports after the bell. While the company’s core business has continued to struggle, investors will be watching closely for updates on GameStop’s recent $500 million Bitcoin investment and what it signals about the retailer’s evolving identity. Also reporting after hours: Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), with analysts look looking for clues about the state of consumer discretionary spending, especially among younger adults and families.
On the economic front, the National Federation of Independent Business will release its May Small Business Optimism Index before the market open, giving Wall Street a read on Main Street’s hiring plans and confidence levels.
Oracle will report earnings after the market closes, providing investors with an important read on enterprise tech demand and AI-related spending. But the main event is inflation. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May Consumer Price Index (CPI). Analysts and investors will be parsing the data for any signs that tariffs and stickier components such as shelter are driving prices higher.
With the Fed meeting just a week away, it’s likely this CPI print could prove pivotal.
Adobe will release earnings after the market close, with analysts expecting revenue around $5.8 billion, reflecting continued growth in Adobe’s digital media and enterprise AI products.
On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May Producer Price Index (PPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET, providing a look at inflation at the wholesale level. Weekly initial jobless claims for the week ending June 7 will be reported at the same time. The previous week saw 247,000 new claims, a worrying sign.
No major earnings reports are scheduled, but markets will be tuned in at 10:00 a.m. ET for the preliminary June reading of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index. While typically considered a second-tier indicator, Michigan sentiment can behave like canary in the coal mine during economic downturns, so this one could carry extra weight.
Plus, Meta's nuclear deal with Constellation Energy is Big Tech's latest AI power play
For the past two years, it’s been a ghost in the machine of American tech.
Between 2022 and today, a little-noticed tweak to the U.S. tax code has quietly rewired the financial logic of how American companies invest in research and development. Outside of CFO and accounting circles, almost no one knew it existed. “I work on these tax write-offs and still hadn’t heard about this,” a chief operating officer at a private-equity-backed tech company told Quartz. “It’s just been so weirdly silent.”
Meta (META) believes that the source of 97% of its revenue can be fully automated by AI: its ads.
By the end of 2026, Mark Zuckerberg’s company will employ AI to work with brands to create their own advertising — imagery, video and text — and then target them to specific users on Meta platforms, according to The Wall Street Journal. The ads could even be made specific to geolocation and time, reflecting local scenery or weather conditions in the imagery.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock just clocked an intraday record on Thursday ($468.49), a milestone that caps off the company’s aggressive AI moves — and even more aggressive expectations. Wall Street isn’t just rewarding Microsoft for showing up to the AI race, it’s pricing in a future where the company leads the pack.
Meta (META) has secured a 20-year agreement with Constellation Energy (CEG) to purchase nuclear power from the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois, as it works to secure more energy for its growing AI operations, the company said Tuesday.
A brain-computer interface (BCI), a fusion of man and machine, has sparked human imagination since the Industrial Revolution. This week, the small field of BCI developers — which includes Elon Musk’s Neuralink — was joined by Texan company Paradromics, who successfully installed its Connexus BCI in a patient undergoing epilepsy resection surgery at the University of Michigan.
Even Donald Trump’s sons are finding their family’s crypto business a bit cryptic.
Both Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. denied any involvement in a Trump-branded crypto wallet launched this week by Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace that teamed up with GetTrumpMemes.com, the company behind the $TRUMP memecoin. GetTrumpMemes.com is owned by Fight Fight Fight LLC, a subdivision of CIC Digital that sells Trump-branded cologne and gold sneakers; both own 80% of the $TRUMP token supply.
As ChatGPT approaches its third anniversary this fall, OpenAI announced that the chatbot has spurred a 50% increase in paid users since February.
COO Brad Lightcap told CNBC (CMCSA) that the company now boasts three million users shelling out cash for its Enterprise, Team, and Edu platforms.
Once the revolutionary chatbot captured the public’s imagination in late 2022, OpenAI began rolling out versions specific to sectors like finance, health care, and post-secondary education.
Reddit is taking Anthropic to court, alleging that the AI startup helped itself to the platform’s vast library of user-generated content — after saying it wouldn’t.
Under pressure from a U.K. regulator, Amazon agreed to make it easier for both consumers and businesses to report fake reviews and abuse
Amazon (AMZN) has admitted it is awash in fake reviews and has promised to crack down, having agreed with a U.K. regulatory agency to sanction users and businesses that engage in the practice. The punishments Amazon will dole out include outright bans and deleting past reviews.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) bans misleading or false reviews that undermine consumer confidence. In 2021, it opened an investigation over charges that Amazon was “not doing enough to detect and remove fake reviews, act on suspicious patterns of behaviour, or properly sanction [those] taking part in fake review activity.”
Amazon wasn’t the only target of the investigation: Google (GOOGL) was also named, and the CMA reached a similar agreement with the search giant in January 2025.
The CMA said more than 90% of online consumers consult on-site reviews. The agency was concerned not just about reviews that boost certain products, but ones that belittle competitors, or engage in what’s called “catalogue abuse”: copying reviews from bestselling name-brand companies and pasting them underneath knockoffs—or even entirely separate products. “This could mean a consumer thinks they have found a pair of five-star headphones,” it wrote, “but on closer inspection, the majority of reviews are about a mobile phone charger.”
Along with increased sanctions, Amazon agreed to make it easier for both consumers and businesses to report fake reviews and abuse.
Amazon has not, however, promised to crack down on quickie knockoffs of popular products, like e-books rushed to market to capitalize on a current bestseller—like, say, Patrick McGee’s Apple (AAPL) in China.
Volume spiked to levels last seen in 2020’s S&P inclusion, as big money appeared to head for the exits amid the possibility of renewed legal threats
Short sellers made a killing Thursday as Tesla (TSLA) shares plunged 14%, their steepest single-day drop in over a year, with traders raking in some $4 billion on the bearish bets, per Ortex data.
In all, it made for the second most profitable short-selling day in Tesla history, behind only September 8, 2020, when the company was snubbed from S&P 500 inclusion.
Still, this time, the selloff may carry much bigger implications. An S&P snub is one thing. A feud with President Trump, with his reputation for vengeful behavior, is another — raising the possibility that, beyond the dramatic stock drop, an even more dramatic series of events could play out, reigniting regulatory scrutiny and potentially leaving Musk vulnerable to both cancelled contracts and reignited legal threats.
Now short activity, options data, and trading volumes are offering a peek inside just how seriously Wall Street is taking those threats.
On Thursday, trading volume soared to 275 million shares, a level not seen since Tesla did join the S&P 500 in December 2020. That strongly suggests large institutional players were involved, rather than simple retail sentiment. Earlier in the week, volumes hovered below 100 million. But after a day of rapidly escalating drama between Elon Musk and President Trump, everything changed.
It wasn’t just the shares. Options activity exploded, with a record four million Tesla put contracts traded, or more than four times the daily average, according to Dow Jones data.
In other words, what may have begun as hedging rapidly turned into solid conviction that the stock had room to fall, and fall hard. Danny Kirsch, Piper Sandler’s head of options, suggested that being on the President’s good side had served Musk and his businesses, while being on the President’s bad side could turn tailwinds into headwinds, more or less instantly.
To recap: Elon Musk, seemingly furious over a lack of personally beneficial pork in Trump’s new spending bill, publicly called the legislation a “disgusting abomination.” He then lobbed a wild Epstein-related accusation at Trump on X. Trump fired back by vowing to cancel Musk’s federal contracts, a threat that – for fund managers and other relative whales — may have sounded all too credible. There’s also the implied threat of increased legal scrutiny hitting Musk’s businesses in the wake of the feud.
As Casey Newton of Platformer suggested on Thursday, Musk may have used his position in Trump’s government to slash the budgets of agencies investigating him. Now, with that alliance in ashes, those watchdogs could come roaring back.
“A report by Senate Democrats found that Musk’s cost-cutting measures protected him from up to $2.37 billion in legal liability from US agencies,” Newton wrote. “This is why I could never take seriously reports that Musk planned to step back from politics and become ‘super focused’ on his companies. He was super focused on his companies the whole time.”
Unless Musk knows something the market definitely does not, it’s possible that focus on his companies did shift yesterday, however briefly.
Tesla has long been an unusually sentiment-driven stock. But Thursday’s spike in volume, record bearish positioning, and massive short profits suggest the vibes could be shifting. With nearly 50% of the shares held by institutions, a large-scale exit would be likely to further sink the stock.
While it’s true that passive money is tied to Tesla so long as it’s in the S&P, active managers have more options, literally and figuratively. And what happens from here is anyone’s best guess.
Microsoft’s AI push is turning into profits, positioning the company as Big Tech’s most convincing bet
Microsoft (MSFT) stock just clocked an intraday record on Thursday ($468.49), a milestone that caps off the company’s aggressive AI moves — and even more aggressive expectations. Wall Street isn’t just rewarding Microsoft for showing up to the AI race, it’s pricing in a future where the company leads the pack.
The surge marks the company’s biggest high since July 2024 and follows a series of announcements that signal how deeply AI is baked into Microsoft’s business. Recently, the company has laid out a massive infrastructure plan, unveiled custom AI chips for Azure, and kept investors buzzing with sharp revenue growth across its cloud and productivity divisions.
In many ways, Microsoft’s stock high isn’t just about AI — it’s about the company’s ability to industrialize it. The AI narrative isn’t new, but Microsoft is increasingly making it look real. While Google (GOOGL) is experimenting and Amazon (AMZN) is largely building behind the scenes, Microsoft is out there productizing — and monetizing — faster than most expected.
GitHub Copilot is gaining traction. Microsoft 365 is increasingly AI-native. Azure has become the go-to cloud for businesses that want ready-to-go AI tools.
Microsoft had a rocky start to the year (a 10% decline from its July 2024 peak) but it’s rebounded sharply, thanks largely to strong cloud growth — Azure revenue jumped 33% in the 2025 fiscal third quarter — and continued momentum in AI integration.
Now, Microsoft’s stock is up about 12% year-to-date (and 30% since April of this year), easily outperforming fellow tech giants such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia (NVDA). The recent rally has added over $800 billion to Microsoft’s market capitalization, and the company’s performance positions it as one of the more stable, high-conviction bets in a tech sector that is increasingly divided between hype and execution.
Earlier this year, Microsoft committed to spending $80 billion in fiscal 2025 — most of it on AI-enabled data centers. That’s a figure that suggests CEO Satya Nadella sees AI as Microsoft’s cloud moment all over again. And the market seems to agree.
Behind the rally, analysts are circling with revised playbooks. The average analyst price target shows almost double-digit potential over the coming year. And some analysts predict that Microsoft’s AI initiatives could bring in over $10 billion annually.
Huge trading volumes suggest the Tesla selloff may be institution-led, with the big money growing wary of Elon Musk's mayhem
Tesla stock is having a rough week. Shares have fallen more than 20% in the last five days, and were down 14% on Thursday alone.
Meanwhile, trading volumes — the number of shares trading hands — paint a distinct picture. Look beyond the headline stock moves, and the type of selling starts to come into focus.
On days when Wall Street panics, trading volume typically surges. Last Thursday, May 30, when The New York Times (NYT) published a bombshell story about Elon Musk’s drug use, erratic behavior, and political entanglements, Tesla’s volume spiked to more than 123 million shares. In the days following, as Musk broke rank to come out against the new tax bill, the stock kept on falling, but volume largely declined — to about 81 million shares on Monday, under 100 million on Tuesday and Wednesday, and about 80 million as of midday Thursday.
That pattern suggested the later move down may have been driven more by retail investors, with smaller players getting spooked or perhaps disliking Musk’s political shift, rather than big institutions rushing to exit. When both volumes and prices see declines, it’s often a sign of “mom and pop” selling.
But by the close of market on Thursday? The picture changed again, dramatically. Volume spiked, zooming past the post-NYT surge to a stunning 275 million shares, as Tesla stock sank to $284. And that kind of move, with price falling sharply and volume rising tremendously — to levels not seen for months, if not years — starts to look a lot like big-money participation. If institutional investors were on the sidelines earlier this week, they may not be anymore.
Tesla has long been a favorite among retail investors, a dynamic that gained momentum in 2020, when pandemic-era trading booms and Elon Musk’s cult-like appeal helped make it one of the most widely held and discussed stocks on the internet. Platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) and Reddit’s WallStreetBets treated Tesla less like a company and more like a movement.
At the same time, Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500 in December of 2020 forced a wave of institutional buying, including large buys from passive index funds. Later, even as Tesla’s valuation soared, traditional asset managers remained somewhat skeptical, seemingly turned off by Musk’s volatility, the stock’s eye-watering multiples, governance concerns, and its meme-driven nature.
By early 2021, institutional ownership hovered around 40% to 45%, considered somewhat below the norm for a company of Tesla’s size. Other “Magnificent 7" stocks, namely Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, and Google parent company Alphabet, have institutional ownership as high as 60% to 70%+.
And that pattern has largely held in the years since. While institutional holdings have ticked up, and now sit just under 49%, Tesla remains somewhat under-owned by the biggest money managers compared to more staid tech names. The stock also continues to attract tremendous interest and attention from individual investors, dominating coverage across YouTube (GOOGL) finance channels, Reddit threads, and TikTok explainers.
The result is a stock that can be unusually sentiment-driven for a company of its size. It comes down to Tesla’s liquidity and prominence (some might say notoriety). Structurally speaking, it’s just a little more vulnerable to headlines than some of its big-tech peers.
According to the most recent 13F filings, some larger firms have trimmed their Tesla stakes, while others have added. They’re months out of date, however. The danger now? If Musk’s erratic behavior keeps making headlines, big firms may decide Tesla stock is not worth what looks to be the current level of risk. And if they leave in force, this week’s drop could be only the beginning.
The platform said Anthropic accessed its site 100,000-plus times after claiming it wouldn't
Reddit is taking Anthropic to court, alleging that the AI startup helped itself to the platform’s vast library of user-generated content — after saying it wouldn’t.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in a Northern California state court, Reddit accused Anthropic of unlawfully scraping the site more than 100,000 times since July 2024, despite having previously told Reddit that it had blocked its bots from doing so.
“This case is about the two faces of Anthropic,” Reddit’s legal team wrote in the filing. “The public face that attempts to ingratiate itself with claims of righteousness and respect for boundaries and the law and the private face that ignores any rules that interfere with its attempts to further line its pockets.”
“Reddit brings this action to stop Anthropic — who tells the world that it does not intend to train its models with stolen data — from doing just that.”
Anthropic spokesperson Danielle Ghighlieri said in a statement to The Verge that the company disputes Reddit’s claims “and will defend ourselves vigorously.”
The suit signals a broader battle over the material that underpins AI. Reddit — which has signed multimillion-dollar data licensing deals with Google (GOOGL) and OpenAI — has argued that its platform isn’t just another public website but a valuable archive of human conversation that shouldn’t be used without permission or payment.
“Reddit’s humanity is uniquely valuable in a world flattened by AI,” Reddit chief legal officer Ben Lee said in a statement. He told TechCrunch, “We will not tolerate profit-seeking entities like Anthropic commercially exploiting Reddit content for billions of dollars without any return for redditors or respect for their privacy.”
Reddit has said that it tried to negotiate a license with Anthropic and made it clear that the company wasn’t allowed to scrape data — only to discover that Anthropic allegedly kept siphoning data anyway. Reddit is asking for damages, restitution, and a court order barring further use of its data.
In the filing, Reddit calls Anthropic a “late-blooming” AI company “that bills itself as the white knight of the AI industry” — that “is anything but.”
The lawsuit also notes that Anthropic cited Reddit as a key training source in a 2021 research paper — underscoring that the platform’s data (queries and posts by real-life, everyday people) has been key in training AI systems such as Anthropic’s Claude.
The suit makes Reddit the first big tech company — not just a publisher or rights holder — to challenge an AI developer in court over training data. But Reddit is far from alone. Anthropic is already facing lawsuits from music publishers and authors who say their copyrighted works have been used without consent. OpenAI, Meta (META), and others are entangled in similar cases, including a high-profile suit from The New York Times (NYT).
For Reddit, the case is about more than legal boundaries — it’s about economic ones. The company recently went public and is looking to monetize the value of its nearly two decades of archived discussions. Its reported $60 million-per-year deal with Google, inked earlier this year, has helped set a baseline for how much AI companies might pay for access to high-quality training content.
And while Reddit has cut deals with firms such as OpenAI — whose CEO Sam Altman is Reddit’s third-largest shareholder — it says those agreements include user protections and proper compensation.